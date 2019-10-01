SMS Equipment Announces New Dealership Agreements with BOMAG and Cemen Tech

/EIN News/ -- ACHESON, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMS Equipment Inc., the leading industry provider of road construction equipment across Canada, announced dealership agreements today with two world-class manufacturers: BOMAG and Cemen Tech, Inc.



SMS Equipment will sell and support BOMAG compaction, milling, paving and reclaiming/stabilizing equipment for roadbuilding and construction beginning December 1, 2019. Effective immediately, SMS Equipment will also sell and support Cemen Tech mobile concrete mixers, stationary concrete mixers, and cement storage silos for roadbuilding and construction.

These dealership agreements expand SMS Equipment’s road construction product offerings across its 38-branch Canada-wide network and pave the way for growth in the Canadian roadbuilding and construction market.

SMS Equipment President and CEO, Mike Granger, said, “SMS Equipment focuses on providing solutions and ensuring our road construction customers have access to the best products. We represent world-class companies that also view customer support as their primary goal. Both BOMAG and Cemen Tech share our commitment to customer value, product innovation, and helping our customers thrive, and we look forward to growth through these dealership agreements.”

“We are pleased with this new relationship and are proud to welcome SMS Equipment’s branches into the BOMAG network,” said Rob Mueckler, President of BOMAG Americas. “There is no doubt BOMAG has aligned itself with the most solutions and customer-service oriented dealer in the Canadian construction sector with its partnership with SMS Equipment. This collaboration will enable BOMAG to expand its position in the roadbuilding sector even more rapidly from coast-to-coast across Canada.”

“The relationship reflects Cemen Tech’s long-term goal to expand and strengthen its North American dealer network by partnering with seasoned, expert dealerships to serve the growing number of companies who want complete control over their concrete,” says Connor Deering, CEO & President of Cemen Tech. “We are certain our partnership with SMS Equipment will bring growth opportunities and unparalleled support to our Canadian customers.”

About BOMAG

As the worldwide compaction and road building experts for soil and asphalt applications, BOMAG has a staff of 2,500 employees to support its global dealer network of over 400 dealers. A broad range of product segments consist of asphalt pavers and material transfer equipment, reclaimer/stabilizers, milling machines, single drum and tandem vibratory rollers, pneumatic tired rollers, landfill refuse compactors and a full range of light compaction equipment resulting in BOMAG sales revenue of $1 Bil. USD in 2018.

About Cemen Tech

Cemen Tech, Inc. has 50 years of manufacturing and engineering experience in the volumetric mixing industry. As the industry leader, the company strives to provide the highest quality concrete mixers to its customers. Cemen Tech currently operates in over 60 countries and services mixers across the globe. Cemen Tech believes that people, businesses, and communities around the world should have the infrastructure to access clean water, to transport goods and services, and to reliable housing. Their products provide the foundation and stability to meet the needs of a growing world in an environmentally conscious way. https://cementech.com/

About SMS Equipment

SMS Equipment partners with world-renowned brands including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through its network of over 35 branches across Canada, Alaska and Mongolia. SMS Equipment promotes advanced equipment technologies resulting in cleaner, more efficient ways to build communities, create infrastructure and develop resources. To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

