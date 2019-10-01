Analysis on the Global Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Market, 2014-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electrical and electronics manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global electrical and electronics manufacturing market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global electrical and electronics manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.



Use of robotics and automation was considered to be one of the latest trends in the electrical and electronics manufacturing market. Many electronic equipment companies are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2016, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating a rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electrical and electronics manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The electrical and electronics manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the electrical and electronics manufacturing market with other segments of the electrical and electronics manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electrical and electronics manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Electrical Equipment Manufacturing, Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical And Control Instruments, And Other Components Manufacturing, Electronic Products Manufacturing Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing, Household Appliances Manufacturing, Power Generation, Transmission And Control Manufacturing, Batteries Manufacturing, Communication And Energy Wire And Cable , Other Electrical Equipment, Electronic Products And Component Manufacturing, Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical And Control Instruments Manufacturing, Audio And Video Equipment Manufacturing, Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Manufacturing

Companies Mentioned: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, electrical and electronics manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Segments

11.1. Global Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing, Household Appliances Manufacturing, Power Generation, Transmission And Control Manufacturing, Batteries Manufacturing, Communication And Energy Wire And Cable

11.2. Global Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical And Control Instruments, And Other Components Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Other Electrical Equipment, Electronic Products And Component Manufacturing, Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical And Control Instruments Manufacturing

11.3. Global Electronic Products Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Audio And Video Equipment Manufacturing, Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Manufacturing



12. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Metrics

12.1. Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Intel Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.

