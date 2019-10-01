Descartes Launches Advanced Analytics Solution Using Microsoft Power BI for Logistics and Supply Chain Operations

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the availability of Descartes Analytics™, an advanced analysis and reporting solution that is designed to help enable customers to leverage the wealth of data that is contained within Descartes’ solutions.



Descartes Analytics uses Microsoft Power BI with Descartes standard integration, data models, dashboards and reporting templates. The solution benefits from Power BI’s analytics and reporting capabilities. In combination with Descartes’ deep domain expertise and product integration, it enables customers to quickly gain greater insight into their logistics and supply chain operations. The solution provides flexibility for users to customize their configuration and reporting, and supports integration to third-party applications. Additionally, Descartes’ data science experts can help configure the solution to meet a customer’s unique needs.

The initial launch of Descartes Analytics has it ready for use with the following Descartes solutions:

Descartes Routing, Mobile and Telematics;

Descartes Transportation Management;

Descartes MacroPoint™;

Descartes Datamyne™; and

Descartes Aljex™ solutions.

“There is a tremendous amount of additional value our customers can unlock by better understanding the data our solutions create or capture,” said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes. “Using Microsoft Power BI, our goal was to develop an 'out-of-the-box' analytics solution that is very powerful yet cost effective and allows us to focus on leveraging our deep logistics and supply chain expertise.”

Suzanne Gagliese, VP One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. said, “Data analytics is the new frontier for many companies as they look to perform better and find ways new ways to compete. Descartes is helping its customers realize these data-driven opportunities by doing the heavy lifting of integration, data modelling and pre-configuration based upon their experience in logistics and supply chains.”

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Mavi Silveira

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202416

msilveira@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; the future availability of further solution offerings from Descartes; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.