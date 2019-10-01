The U.S. Breast Implant Market, 2019: Size, Trends & Forecasts to 2025 - A $1+ Billion Industry Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Breast Implant Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Highlights

US Breast Implant Market Opportunity: > US$ 1 Billion by 2025

US Share in Global Breast Implant Market: > 30%

Number of Breast Implantation Procedures in US: > 300,000

Share of Silicone vs. Saline Implant: Saline Share > 85%

In the US, the first breast implant made with silicone envelopes and filled with silicone gel or saline were sold in the 1960s. Since then, the increasing desire of looking good and fit has resulted in higher demands for breast implant procedures. The growth in the breast implant business since the 1960s is highly maintained due to the growing trend of breast implantation to maintain the body proportion. Advancements in the technology and improvements in the design of breast implants have escalated the increasing demand for the product in the US.



The US breast implant market trends are opposite to the global trends as smooth implants are more common in the US as compared to textured implants at the global level. Also, silicone breast implants are the most commonly used breast implants in comparison to saline implants. The women in the US are moving towards the breast implant procedures at a very young age as compared to their global peers and most of them undergo revision breast augmentation also. This continuous process of revision augmentation has ensured the consistent growth of the breast implant market in the US over a period of time and will continue in the future.



In 2018, the market of breast implant market in the US was valued around US$ 800 Million. It is expected that the market for breast implants will grow at more than 10% CAGR during 2019-2025. The biggest reason for the growth of breast implantation market in the US is the availability of two biggest breast implant manufacturers - Mentor Worldwide and Allergan. It is estimated that the women aged 19-34 had the largest share of breast implantation i.e. 48.5% in the US in the year 2018. In the year 2018, more than 300,000 procedures of breast augmentation were performed which grew by more than 6% in absolute terms.



Prevalence of breast cancer is another big reason for breast implantation in females. The growing number of cases of breast cancer have positively influenced the US breast implant market. The desire for women to look attractive results in an increased number of women opting for the procedures that will improve their breast size and shape. Reduction in the problems of working of wrinkling and rippling due to technological development stimulates the rising number of breast transplants.



Awareness towards breast implantation has increased the lucrative market growth potential and is expected to improve in the future years. The perception of people towards cosmetic surgery has reformed the adoption rate of breast implants. Breast implantation also offers benefits such as better psychological and sexual well-being. It enhances the quality of life and improved satisfaction with breast appearance. All these factors are given credits for the significant growth of US breast implant market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction To Breast Augmentation

1.1 Overview to US Cosmetic Surgery & Breast Augmentation

1.2 Historical Development of Breast Implants



2. Need for Breast Implants

2.1 Enhancement of Physical Appearance

2.2 Physiological & Postsurgical Needs



3. US - Breast Implant Market Current Scenario

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Trends



4. US - Breast Implantation Market Data & Statistics

4.1 Breast Implantation Age Distribution

4.2 Regional Distribution of Breast Implant Market

4.3 Breast Implant Distribution by Surface Texture



5. US - Silicon Breast Implant Market Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Availability & Cost Analysis



6. US - Saline Breast Implant Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Availability & Cost Analysis



7. US - Additional Expenses Associated with Breast Implantation

7.1 Surgeon Fee

7.2 Pre - Surgical Expenses

7.3 Post - Surgical Expenses



8. Breast Implant Revision Surgery

8.1 Reasons for Breast Implant Revision Surgery

8.2 Revision Surgery Expenditure



9. Breast Implant Removal Surgery

9.1 Reason for Breast Implant Removal

9.2 Expenditure for Removing Breast Implant



10. US - Breast Implant Market Dynamics

10.1 US Breast Implant Market Drivers

10.2 Challenges for US Breast Implant Market



11. US Breast Implant Market Future Outlook



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mentor

12.2 Allergan Natrelle

12.3 Sientra

12.4 Ideal Implant Incorporated

12.5 Arion Laboratories

12.6 GC Anesthetics

12.7 Establishment Labs



