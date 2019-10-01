ProBioGen and Ceva Santé Animale Sign an Exclusive License Agreement to Produce Vectorised Poultry Vaccines Using AGE1.CR® Production Technology

BERLIN, Germany and LIBOURNE, France, October 1st, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG and Ceva Santé Animale announce the signature of an exclusive license agreement for the manufacture of vectorised poultry vaccines using ProBioGen’s proprietary AGE1.CR® technology.

ProBioGen and Ceva have a long track record of producing innovative veterinary vaccine technologies from a number of different research and development programs.

Dr. Volker Sandig, Chief Scientific Officer of ProBioGen, said: “This agreement is a cumulation of our collaboration. It is highly satisfying that in this relationship our technology will contribute to leading veterinary vaccines and will cement a unique advantage for a modern production process for important animal diseases.”

Dr. Pascal Anjot, Ceva’s Innovation and Development Director, said: “The AGE1.CR® technology has proved its versatility and value in the animal health sector. We are delighted to have entered into a new phase of our relationship with ProBioGen, which fits perfectly with our strategy of promoting innovation both internally and together with the best-in-class external partners.”

Dr. Wieland Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of ProBioGen, added: “Although the focus of ProBioGen is on human biotherapeutics we are excited to work also with global animal health companies. Here we leveraged the competitive expertise of our virology department by developing fully scalable, robust, flexible and economical production technologies”.

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a premier, Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic glycoproteins viral vectors and vaccine technologies. Combining both state-of-the-art protein and virus platforms, based on ProBioGen’s CHO.RiGHT™ and AGE1.CR® expression and manufacturing platforms, respectively, together with intelligent product-specific technologies, yield biologics with optimized properties. Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA). ProBioGen was founded 1994, is privately owned and located in Berlin, Germany.

About the AGE1.CR® Cell Line and Viral Vaccine Manufacturing Platform AGE1.CR® is an immortalized cell line derived from primary cells of a Muscovy Duck. The cell line was created as a platform to replace primary chicken cells for production of vaccines and highly attenuated viral vectors in chemically defined media and suspension cultures. In addition, AGE1.CR® cells are also suitable for the generation of trans-complementing helper or packaging cell lines to support efficient production of replication-restricted viral vectors. (See e.g. Biologicals. 2011 Jan;39(1):50-8 “A chemically defined production process for highly attenuated poxviruses”).

About Ceva Ceva Santé Animale is a global veterinary health company focused on the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for companion animals, livestock, swine and poultry.

ProBioGen AG Dr. Gabriele Schneider CBO ProBioGen AG Herbert-Bayer-Straße 8 13086 Berlin, Germany +49 (0)30 3229 35 100 cmo@probiogen.de www.probiogen.de

Ceva Santé Animale Martin Mitchell Group Communications Director 10, av. de La Ballastière 33501 Libourne Cedex, France martin.mitchell@ceva.com www.ceva.com

