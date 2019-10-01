Integrated Cannabis’ Ganja Gold takes Delivery of Fully Automated Proprietary Pre-Roll Manufacturing Machine

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ganja Gold, has taken delivery of a first generation, custom built, fully automated and proprietary pre-roll manufacturing machine developed in partnership with a leading Silicon Valley based engineering company.



The fully automated system is the first of its kind and represents a significant order of magnitude improvement in the previous state of the art. Development of the first-generation system commenced in Q2-2018 and is built to a cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Process) standard, it has undergone rigorous testing of both the hardware and software over the past several months. The Company expects that upon a full-scale launch of the system will result in cost savings of over 70% per pre-roll and over 65% in human labour costs.

“Ganja Gold products are now available at over 260 dispensaries in California. As a legacy brand, we continue to experience significant demand for our products. For some time now manufacturing and the resulting lack of inventory have been a bottleneck for our growth. This equipment is a game changer – we can now not only satisfy existing and new demand, but we can launch into other verticals including white label business for other brands, said Mr. Seth Wiles, President of Integrated Cannabis. “Being able to the scale our manufacturing, while adhering to the principles that have made Ganja Gold a legacy brand in California, is of foremost importance as we look to take our brand to other States,” he said.

About Integrated Cannabis Company

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.icaninc.com.

About Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF), is the premier brand of infused pre-rolls in the state. Ganja Gold focuses on using only the best available flower and concentrates with state of the art proprietary technology to create connoisseur level pre-rolls unseen in the marketplace. With our flagship Tarantula™, Ganja Gold continues to set the bar in quality and experience.

For more information about Ganja Gold, visit their website at www.ganjagold.com

