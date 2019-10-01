Juniper Networks Builds Secure, Automated and Cloud-Enabled Network Infrastructure with Telefónica UK

Telefónica Fusión Project expands to the UK under digital transformation remit ahead of new feature-rich mobile services

Juniper Networks , a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the first phase of Telefónica UK's successful services migration to the Telefónica UK Fusión Network, a brand new infrastructure for which Juniper Networks is the strategic IP network provider.



Juniper Networks and Telefónica designed the Fusión Network to transform the customer experience for mobile, residential and business services globally. This initiative has previously been implemented by the Telefónica Group in other regions around the world and has evolved over the years, including a recent upgrade in Spain to support the evolution to 5G. Similarly, this project with Telefónica UK combines legacy networks into a single, new IP network that is more efficient, flexible and automated, paving the way for the rollout of Telefónica UK’s 5G services.

News highlights:

To accomplish the evolution of its Fusión Network, Telefónica UK is investing in a range of Juniper solutions, comprised of:

This deployment is expected to provide a host of benefits to Telefónica UK, focused on:

Reducing complexity of the network, delivering increased flexibility and efficiency in the management of the infrastructure and the creation of new services

Simplified operations and more agile service delivery, enabling the company to provide shorter time-to-market for new services, such as IoT, to customers

Enhanced security to meet growing user expectations on network uptime and a widening threat landscape, including providing enhanced visibility to ensure regulatory compliance and customer data protection

Supporting Quotes:

“As we prepare for our 5G rollout from October 2019 with the end goal of building a 5G economy in coalition with British industry, we need a network infrastructure that benefits customers from the outset, with better speeds, intelligent security and improved user experience. This requires a network that is sophisticated, but also simpler to deploy, operate and maintain, which is why we chose Juniper as our strategic IP network provider. This overhaul of our network provides the flexibility, scalability and performance to meet those demands.”

- Brendan O’Reilly, Chief Technology Officer, Telefónica UK

“As one of the major service providers in the UK, Telefónica UK is a true trailblazer of cutting-edge network technology. Juniper has a long and proud history of working with Telefónica globally, and being chosen as Telefónica’s strategic IP network provider in the UK to deliver a 5G-ready network reflects the depth of that partnership. This project is expected to help Telefónica UK transform its network, providing an automated and scalable network that is capable of meeting current and future demands of consumers and business customers alike. It will help to ensure that Telefónica UK will continue to deliver the robust performance its users expect and be sufficiently agile to lead the way on new service innovation.”

- Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Product Officer, Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net), or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

