Jostens creates 2019 Stanley Cup Championship Ring for the St. Louis Blues

Custom championship ring is first-ever awarded in organization's 52-year history

/EIN News/ --

Minneapolis, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jostens, the leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams, unveiled the St. Louis Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Championship Ring earlier tonight. The ring was presented to the St. Louis Blues players, coaches, and executives by local police and fire department personnel during a private ceremony.

“The Blues journey to become Stanley Cup Champions for the first time was nothing short of extraordinary, and we wanted to honor that story through an equally incredible ring,” said Chris Poitras VP and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “This ring celebrates not only the Blues but also the city of St. Louis and the dedicated fans that have supported them. We strived to capture that relationship in design of the ring; using diamonds and genuine sapphires, the story of the Blues and St. Louis comes to life through the ring’s unique details and intricate storytelling.”

Crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold, the St. Louis Blues 2019 Championship Ring celebrates their journey and pays homage to the team, their fans, and their city.

Signifying the number of postseason victories earned along their path to the Cup, 16 genuine, custom-cut, blue sapphires are intricately arranged on the ring top, forming the Blue Note logo. In an astounding display of precision, each is delicately shaved within millimeters for an exact fit inside the logo’s yellow gold outline. Also highlighted in yellow gold are the words, STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS, accented with custom blue antiquing. On the top and bottom of the ring top’s edge are princess-cut sapphires, channel-set in yellow gold: ten on top, and ten more on the bottom, combining for a total of 20. Beneath the logo is the Stanley Cup itself, made up of 45 pavé-set diamonds. Surrounding the Cup are 30 more diamonds. When combined, the 75 diamonds represent the 75 goals scored by the St. Louis Blues during the 2019 postseason. Completing the ring top’s stunning display are an additional 115 diamonds intricately set to create a cascading waterfall effect.

The left side of the ring pays tribute to the strong connection between players and fans, with both featured celebrating with the Cup. The name of each player is highlighted, along with their jersey number set in diamonds. A pair of Blues logos crafted from custom-colored enamel provide a contrasting splash of color on the white and yellow gold backdrop. A final element to the ring’s left side is the championship year date of 2019.

The ring’s right side honors the bond between the Blues, their fans, and the city of St. Louis. The Blues word mark logo, crafted in contrasting yellow gold, appears at the top of the right side. Intricately detailed music notes for the song “When the Blues Go Marching In” are also featured. The music notes flow through the iconic St. Louis Arch, formed by 16 diamonds, again representing the number of victories earned in the playoffs. The scene is inspired from photos taken from an overhead blimp during the city’s championship parade celebration. A mix of 76 diamonds and 15 sapphires represent the massive crowd turnout that surrounded the stage, celebrating the historic victory.

The results of each playoff series and the opponent’s logo are engraved along the interior of the ring, as is the Blues logo. Directly beneath the logo, each player has their personal signature engraved. Also engraved is the name LAILA, which is found along the interior of the palm. A season-long source of inspiration, Laila played a central role in the championship journey shared by the organization and fans. The palm crest reads PLAY GLORIA, in a nod to the legendary team rally cry.

The expertly crafted ring by Jostens celebrating the Blues historic first Stanley Cup victory features a total of 282 diamonds, 20 princess-cut sapphires, 16 custom-cut blue sapphires, and 15 round sapphires for an impressive precious stone carat weight total of 10.6 carats.

Blues fans can capture their piece of the Stanley Cup Championship and commemorate this exciting time in franchise history through a custom selection of personalized fine jewelry and championship collectables. All pieces in the collection are inspired by the team’s Championship Ring and are available for a limited time by ordering online at www.jostens.com/blues.

Blues fans will also have the special opportunity to purchase a Limited Edition Blues Stanley Cup Championship Ring. The Limited Edition ‘139’ ring pays tribute to one of the most iconic moments in franchise history and honors the team who brought them to victory. The Limited Edition Stanley Cup Championship Fan Ring is available at: www.jostens.com/blues.

The Limited Edition Stanley Cup Championship Fan Ring is the closest ring resembling that of a team’s Stanley Cup Championship ever offered by a National Hockey League club. Each ring is personalized and individually numbered; only 139 of these exclusive rings will be available for purchase representing the combination of the jersey numbers of the goal scorers in game 7 against the Boston Bruins.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com. In addition to crafting the Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Championship Ring, Jostens has previously partnered with several other organizations in Missouri, including the 2006 and 2011 St. Louis Cardinals and the 2015 Kansas City Royals to celebrate their World Series Championships. Additionally, Jostens partnered with Sporting Kansas City to craft their 2015 MLS Cup Championship Ring.

Attachments

Jeff Peterson Jostens, Inc 952.830.3348 Jeff.Peterson@jostens.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.