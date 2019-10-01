Cinnamaldehyde Market Size Worth US$ 330 million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Cinnamaldehyde Market Size, Share, Company Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cinnamaldehyde market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.0% from 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of over US$ 330 million by 2026.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the major share of the global market for cinnamaldehyde market i.e. US$ 68.2 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing revenue and demographic trends prompting China, Japan, and India tendency toward luxury consumer goods will promote product demand. Furthermore, the development of household and personal care industries is expected to make a significant contribution to market growth. The rapidly growing intake of cinnamon is a major factor responsible for increasing the size of the cinnamaldehyde market due to its distinct advantages.

Cinnamicaldehyde is a natural organic compound in the bark of cinnamon trees and other cinnamon species such as camphor and cassia. Cinnamaldehyde is produced naturally by forming reaction between benzaldehyde such as acetaldehyde and isovanillin. It is mainly used as flavor and fragrance agent in the cosmetics & personal care and food & beverage industries. Cinnamicaldehyde as a flavoring agent is widely preferred in households. The demand for products is largely affected by the fast-growing food and beverage sector. As a result of convenience and long shelf-life, increasing demand for packaged food and beverages from the working population is boosting market growth. The prevalence of many applications for online food service such as Zomato and Food Panda in India is probable to further increase consumer demand. Growing demand for organic agricultural operations among health-conscious consumers with increasing demand for nutritious food products influences market growth. In addition, product use is increasing due to anti-bacterial and anti-diabetic properties in oral care and heart disease.

Food and beverage application segment is growing at significant growth due to antimicrobial property of cinnamaldehyde which is mostly used in food. Cinnamaldehyde inhibits the development of different bacterial segregates including gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, fungi including yeasts, filament molds, and dermatophytes. Cinnamaldehyde therefore has anti-bacterial and antimicrobial characteristics. Cinnamaldehyde is primarily added to foods and medications to improve its aroma and taste quality. It is used in liquid refreshments, ice creams, chewing gums and sweets as a flavoring agent. Cinnamaldehyde is an efficient repellent for livestock that is used to repel animals such as cats and dogs. It is used as an effective mosquito insecticide. About half of aedes aegypti mosquito larvae were discovered to be killed in 24 hours by a quantity of 29 ppm of cinnamaldehyde. Also used as a fungicide is cinnamaldehyde and in corrosive liquids such as hydrochloric acid to avoid corrosion in steel and other ferrous alloys.

Some of the leading competitors are Merck KGaA, LANXESS, Ark Pharma, Inc., Payan Berthand S.A., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Indukern F&F, Aurochemicals, Finoric LLC, and among others. In May 2019, P&G completes global acquisition of consumer health business of Merck KGaA.

Economic impact on cinnamaldehyde market is to quantify the economic contribution of an industrial sector, company, or R&D. Impact analysis traces the economic impact of a cinnamaldehyde market through three separate channels:

Indirect impact – global cinnamaldehyde activity backed by the chemical industry's acquisition of products and services

Direct impact – the activity of the global cinnamaldehyde market

Induced impact – global cinnamaldehyde market backed by the expenditure of the workforce of the chemical industry and by the expenditure of employees in the supply chain

Targeted Audience

Research and development institutes

Nationalized laboratory

Cinnamaldehyde manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Traders and distributors of cinnamaldehyde

Potential investors

