Issued by Church of Scientology International

Art Exhibit at the Church of Scientology Promotes Peace

Erica Rogers, National Director of Youth for Human Rights International, describes the group’s education initiative at the Peace Day celebration at the Church of Scientology in Washinton, D.C.

Erica Rogers, National Director of Youth for Human Rights International, describes the group’s education initiative at the Peace Day celebration at the Church of Scientology in Washinton, D.C.

An exhibit at the Founding Church of Scientology of Washington, D.C., showed that students from around the globe share the common dream of a world at peace.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Office of Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) celebrated International Day of Peace with an interactive pop-up art exhibit at the Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C., highlighting the history and importance of human rights. The exhibit featured student artwork from 13 countries.

“Touring through the exhibit was really moving,” said one visitor. “It inspired me to want to do more human rights activism in my community.”

Another said, “Art is powerful stuff and when you combine it with a message as powerful as basic human rights, that is life-changing.”

“We wanted to expand upon last year’s exhibit focus,” said Erica Rodgers, Director of the National Office of Youth for Human Rights International and organizer of the exhibit. “We curated an art exhibit that showcased beautiful artwork from students around the world that gave a powerful message of the pressing human rights issues that face our society globally. Understanding human rights in today’s political climate is vital. A more peaceful society will only happen when all people treat one another with respect and decency.”

Each year Youth for Human Rights International hosts global competitions for art, essays and poetry on human rights themes. The works of the winners and finalists of the 2019 art competition will be featured at the 2020 Peace Day Pop-Up Art Exhibit in Washington, DC.

Sylvia Stanard of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office said that protecting the basic human rights of all people has been one of the core values of the Scientology religion since its founding in 1954. “L. Ron Hubbard was a humanitarian and firm supporter of human rights and the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He believed that human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream, and as a natural result, the Church of Scientology sponsors human rights campaigns such as Youth for Human Rights International to help fulfill his vision of a better world where human rights are a living reality.”

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art, concerts and other interactive community events. To learn more, visit the Youth for Human Rights website or watch The Story of Human Rights documentary on the Scientology Network.

For more news on the Scientology religion and its humanitarian programs, visit the Scientology Newsroom.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
email us here

The Story of Human Rights

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
Share This Story
Peace Day art exhibit at the Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C.

Peace Day art exhibit at the Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C.

Human rights was the theme of the art exhibit at the Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C.

Human rights was the theme of the art exhibit at the Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C.

Guests signed a petition to mandate human rights education in schools.

Guests signed a petition to mandate human rights education in schools.

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Art Exhibit at the Church of Scientology Promotes Peace
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Supports March for Tolerance
Monthly Coalition for a Cleaner, Safer Hollywood
View All Stories From This Author