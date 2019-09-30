Alzheimer's Disease: The Early Signs/Symptoms of Alzheimer’s

The Importance of Alzheimer's & Dementia Early Detection

Today, Alzheimer's disease research and awareness is a huge widespread cause across the globe. In the United States alone, millions across the nation have been impacted by the disease as either a patient themselves or caregiver of a loved one - and that number impacted by memory loss only grows all over the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer's disease is the 6th leading cause of death among U.S. adults.

And, when it comes to Alzheimer's disease awareness, one of the most important elements is education - not just on what Alzheimer's is, but also the research that is currently being conducted to find a cure.

Early detection of symptoms used to be one aspect of Alzheimer's education that was less emphasized, but is now, fortunately, gaining more attention. This is because further testing and research is now being conducted to learn how the brain starts to change years before severe memory loss symptoms even occur in Alzheimer's patients.

As a result of this Alzheimer's research, now more than ever, organizations are aiming to increase the number of people who are aware of their diagnosis. An Alzheimer's diagnosis - even early-stage, is incredibly difficult for everyone involved. However, identifying early-onset Alzheimer's sooner rather than later can make a world of difference in the patient's quality of life.

Early detection of Alzheimer's not only allows the possibility of the senior participating in clinical trials, but it also provides patients and their families the chance to plan for the next steps and to find the appropriate level and fit of care.



Early Symptoms/Stages of Alzheimer's

Educating yourself on the disease and knowing the symptoms of the disease and recognizing cognitive decline warning signs can help by giving you time rather than your loved one being diagnosed with late-stage Alzheimer's. Additionally, it's also a good idea to familiarize yourself with family history of dementia.

Below are some of the common early symptoms and risk factors that Alzheimer's disease is often accompanied by, that family caregivers and older people should be aware of. For a more extensive list of Alzheimer's first symptoms and signs of mild cognitive impairment, visit the National Institute on Aging website.

If family members or clients notice any of these memory problems, they should schedule a physician appointment to seek medical advice right away to determine if this could be Alzheimer's/dementia or just normal aging. From there, your loved one might be referred to a neurologist for a more thorough exam.

 Expressing concern or worry about memory capabilities

 Reluctance to plan for future events, especially for those who are typically time planners

 Forgetting recent events and learned information, important events or dates, or repeatedly asking for the same information

 Trouble problem-solving or managing finances such as balancing their checkbook

 Disengaging from daily tasks at work, favorite hobbies or pastimes, or social events

 Becoming lost while driving, especially on familiar roads

Poor judgment or decision making

 Increased mood swings and personality changes

 Easily, and frequently, losing track of time

 Difficulty following or joining a conversation, struggling with vocabulary to find the right words, and using the wrong words for everyday things

 Inability to judge space/distance and understand visual images

 Misplacing items and lacking the ability to retrace steps to find them

 Sleep problems (falling or staying asleep)

 Increased anxiety or feelings of depression in daily life

 Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home



