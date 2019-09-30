Baytex Releases 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (“Baytex”)(TSX, NYSE: BTE) has published its fourth biennial corporate sustainability report, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and accountability, and our progress in managing the environmental and social impacts of our business.



Highlights

76% reduction in corporate spill volumes over five years

99.1% routine gas conservation in Peace River achieved in 2018

39% reduction in employee and contractor lost time injury frequency (per 200,000 hours worked) over five years

$32 million of contracts awarded to Indigenous contractors and companies in 2017-2018

25% women board members as of September 2019

Recognized by Corporate Knights as a Future 40 Responsible Corporate Leader in 2018

Establishment of a greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity target

Continual improvement is an important element of our culture of commitment. For the first time in company history, Baytex has established a GHG emissions reduction target. Our objective is to reduce our corporate GHG emission intensity (tonnes of CO 2 per boe) by 30% by 2021, relative to our 2018 baseline.

The report has been prepared following the principles outlined in the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Standards. To improve comparability, we have cross-referenced our disclosures to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”).

Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

