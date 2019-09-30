Law Firm SEO Marketing: Tips to Get Your Firm Quality Results

Law firm SEO marketing strategies must be planned in advance so that your law firm is displayed during organic search results on the first page of the SERPs

Any law firm marketing strategist knows that Google search is the most popular by far, but Bing cannot be overlooked.

Google garners the majority of the search engine market which we estimate to be some where between sixty and seventy percent. According to Microsoft in 2017, in the U.S. Bing accounts for thirty-three percent which equates to roughly 5 billion searches. Both are critical to the success of any law firm SEO plan or digital marketing strategy and neither one should be overlooked.

Google and Bing both have a business page section that provide law firm website listing profiles. Once correctly established both will help gain traffic and conversions from your target audience. Digital marketing plans must include both Google My Business listings and Bing places for business listings.

Digital marketing that includes practice area search engine optimization is key to attracting potential clients to your law firm website. This includes addressing new opportunities and trying new law firm SEO marketing strategies that can gain your firm new clients. Here are tips that your law firm's marketing strategists or SEO agency should be aware of and practice because they will get you more results than usual.

When it comes to internet marketing, there’s no such thing as planning too far ahead. The budget has been approved, and the site's SEO results from the previous year are in. Now is the time to retool your law firm SEO marketing. But, everyone knows what SEO is and how vital it is to a company’s visibility on the Internet and getting your website listed in search engine results pages (or, SERPs.) It’s part of your business and has the power to get you ahead of your competitors and seen by more prospective clients. And as technology changes, so do the rules for SEO strategy.

Google is the boss when it comes to creating signals for ranking. It has things it likes (e.g., NAP on every page, great content) and things it doesn’t (e.g., keyword stuffing). Yet, there are things we can do to improve search engine optimization which ultimately will improve your conversion rate. Let's discuss some lawyer SEO tactics that can help improve your search engine rankings.

Actionable Law Firm SEO Methods

Content marketing and SEO campaigns go hand in hand. There are areas to look at when trying to improve your website’s ranking.

1. Load Time – The faster a page loads, the better the user experience, and the longer the searchers will stay. Google reported that mobile page speed became a ranking factor back in July 2018. For example, thirty seconds for a page to load is considered slow. Ensuring a faster load time will help improve organic search results, but will take some technical seo work or site SEO optimization such as:

a. Reducing the HTTP calls by merging CSS and JavaScript files.

b. Compressing images.

c. Implementing browser caching and Grip compression.

d. Minifying CSS and JavaScript files.

This next tip has to do with branding. Do you have a personal brand for your law firm? This is more than just having an eye-catching logo; it’s about being recognized, which means getting your name out there and proving you are an authority in your practice areas, achieved by blog posts usually.

2. Link Building – To build your link profile, you have to work at it. You shouldn’t just contact someone out of the blue and ask if you can link to his or her website, and if you can have a backlink. This is like sending an invite on LinkedIn to someone who is a 10th or higher connection. The person does not know you and will ignore the invite. To efficiently build backlinks, you’ll need to build relationships first. This means gaining people's’ trust. This can be done by:

a. Creating profiles on social media networks that are appropriate for your firm.

b. Consistently sharing great content from other lawyers or law professionals along with your insight.

c. Engaging with your target audience – Respond back to those who left a review, commented on your Tweet, shared your infographic… etc.

d. Consistently publishing content on your website (i.e. blog) and in publications. This will present you as an authority in your field. It doesn’t hurt to republish or update an older blog.

Additionally, you should also make sure your law practice is listed on Avvo, Yelp, and other legal directories and is getting positive reviews. Directory listings work as great backlinks for your business page.



3. Schema – This is HTML code that you add to keywords and phrases to help Google’s bots tag and categorize them, which mean even lead to a cool snippet on the first page. The tags let Google search (and other search engines) know that they are related to the legal profession and your law firm. You can attach the schema to emails, contact information, online reviews, images, and more.



4. Organization – This is very important to not only visitors but for SEO marketing campaigns. People find content on your website by page (aside from keywords) as part of its organization. For example, you should have a page for each attorney and practice area. The more web pages your law firm's website has, the more opportunities for keyword searches.



5. SEO Paragraphs – You already have a blog with quality content for your website, which should be at least 600 words. But what about the descriptions for your images and video? Instead of just a few words (e.g., alt tags), you should write small paragraphs to describe each image and video. The paragraphs should be at least 200 words. Google uses the title tags and meta descriptions to categorize the images and videos. And you’ll rank for your target keywords with your blogging.



6. Create Keywords – In addition to using SEO tools to conduct keyword research and create your target keywords, you can create your own short and long-tail keywords. This is beneficial when you write about a brand (your law firm), process, or technique you created and name it. Since they are unique, these search terms will always rank #1 with your law firm's website.

7. Optimized Google My Business – Creating your Google My Business account and optimizing your law firm website's listing is one of the easiest and smartest efforts you can make with your SEO services. When a potential new client conducts a Google search to look up law firms, chances are they are going to gravitate towards the high-quality Google My Business listing on the first page and call their phone number. When it comes to both legal SEO and local SEO, you do not want to neglect your Google My Business.

And, remember, when you implement changes to your online marketing, make sure to track progress in your Google Analytics and Google Search Console accounts.

The Tip of the Law Firm SEO Iceberg

These are just some legal marketing ideas from our SEO experts. At Advisory Concept Evolvers, the law firm marketing company, where we provide a full arsenal of digital marketing tools to help your law firm get the recognition it deserves. Ten years ago, having a website wasn’t mandatory as it is today, and it was easier to get your business name out there. In the past five years, organic search has become a key part of web content as well as content on social media networks.

If you need an SEO company to assist with your digital marketing efforts, or even interested in learning more about PPC advertising or responsive web design, contact the law firm marketing experts at ACE today. We'll discuss where your local search rankings stand, and how we can achieve you better SEO results.

Whether you are a small personal injury firm or a large law firm that specializes in other practice areas, we will find ways to save you money and build your client book. Our SEO agency employs some of the best law firm SEO experts and we offer a free consultation to help you understand your position in the market and how it can be greatly improved to reach more potential clients. Call or email us today to learn more and hear about our FAQs!



