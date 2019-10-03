Tosk Drug Demonstrates Proof of Concept in Head and Neck Cancer Clinical Study

Drug developer Tosk, Inc.,

Tosk's TK-90 drug demonstrated almost complete prevention of mucositis, a painful, life threatening side effect of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

The study suggests that TK-90 has the potential to become a standard part of cancer therapy for treatments that cause mucositis in the GI tract.” — Dr. William Garland, Vice President, R&D, Tosk, Inc.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tosk, Inc., reported today that its drug, TK-90, has successfully completed a Phase 2a, placebo-controlled, clinical study in 22 head and neck cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. TK-90 demonstrated almost complete prevention of mucositis, a painful and potentially fatal adverse side effect of many cancer drugs and radiation therapy.In the study, patients were dosed once per week for four weeks. Half of the patients were given TK-90 with chemotherapy and half were given placebo with the same chemotherapy. Initial results from the study suggest highly significant prevention of mucositis in the TK-90 patients compared to placebo based upon two widely recognized measures of mucositis. These findings confirmed results from a previous study in 25 patients who received increasing doses of TK-90 along with a higher dose of chemotherapy.Dr. William Garland, Vice President of Research and Development at Tosk, said “It is unusual to get such unambiguous results from a small study in patients. Generally, patient numbers must be much higher in order to yield such favorable statistics. The study suggests that TK-90 has the potential to become a standard part of cancer therapy for treatments that cause mucositis in the GI tract.”Dr. Garland also noted, “The findings also demonstrate that our proprietary fruit fly-based drug screening technology can be used to discover clinically useful agents. This augurs well for the other Tosk drug candidates discovered using fruit flies to prevent serious adverse effects, such as doxorubicin-induced cardiomyopathy.”Tosk, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops new drugs to improve outcomes for cancer patients by preventing the adverse side effects of existing, widely-used cancer therapies and by blocking the proteins produced by cancer genes.



