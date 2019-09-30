Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Announces Appointment of New CFO

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE: VIBE) (the “Company” or “Vibe”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michal Holub as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2019.



Mr. Holub received his Chartered Accountant designation in 2001, and has held leadership positions or provided consulting services to private and public companies, including those based domestically as well as in Morocco, Colombia, Tunisia, Indonesia, and the United States. He has accrued extensive experience in financial reporting, accounting, financial modelling, taxation and corporate governance. Mr. Holub’s executive leadership experience includes roles as the Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of Croverro Energy Ltd., as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Serrano Energy Ltd., and as the Controller and Corporate Secretary at RedStar Oil & Gas Inc. Mr. Holub also served as a Senior Manager with BDO Dunwoody LLP.

“I am delighted to join the team at Vibe at a very exciting time in the Company’s development,” commented Michal Holub.

Mr. Holub joins the Company following the resignation of Ryan Mercier. The Corporation thanks Mr. Mercier for serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

“We are very excited to welcome Michal as Chief Financial Officer of Vibe,” said Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer of Company. “Michal brings financial and operational experience that will be an asset to Vibe as we continue to develop and bring exceptional retail experiences to our customers.”

Mr. Holub will be granted options to purchase up to 150,000 common shares for a period of four years, each option being exercisable at a price per share equal to the greater of the closing market price of the common shares on September 30, 2019, the closing market price of the common shares on October 1, 2019, or $0.20.

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

Company Contact:

Mark Waldron, CEO

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE

Email: info@vibebycalifornia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Glen Nelson

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE x 107

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com



