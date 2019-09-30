Ocugen to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. , (NASDAQ: OCGN) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases, today announced that Shankar Musunuri, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ocugen, will give presentations at three upcoming conferences. Dr. Musunuri will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, held October 4, 2019 in New York City, the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference, held October 7, 2019 in New York City and at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS), held October 10, 2019 in San Francisco.



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference:

Date: Friday, October 4, 2019

Time: 8:55am ET

Location: Grand Ballroom 2; Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel

An audio webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation via the following link: https://www.ir.ocugen.com

Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference:

Date: Monday, October 7, 2019

Time: 4:15pm ET

Location: Ambassador Room; Westin New York Grand Central

An audio webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation via the following link: https://www.ir.ocugen.com

Ophthalmology Innovation Summit:

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2019

Time: 11:37am PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The Company offers a robust and diversified ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules and targets a broad range of high-need retinal and ocular surface diseases. Ocugen is leveraging its groundbreaking modifier gene therapy platform to address genetically diverse inherited retinal disorders (IRDs) and dry AMD, based on nuclear hormone receptor genes NR2E3 (OCU400) and RORA (OCU410), respectively. OCU400 has received two orphan drug designations (ODD) targeting two distinct IRDs. Ocugen is also developing novel biologic therapies for wet-AMD, DME and diabetic retinopathy (OCU200), as well as for retinitis pigmentosa (OCU100). The Company’s late-stage Phase 3 trial for patients with ocular graft versus host disease (oGVHD)(OCU300) leverages Ocugen’s patented OcuNanoE – Ocugen’s ONE Platform™ technology to enhance the efficacy of topical ophthalmic therapeutics. OCU300 is the first and only therapeutic with ODD for oGVHD, providing certain regulatory and economic benefits. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Histogenics Corporation’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (Reg. No. 333-232147), as amended, filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact: Ocugen, Inc. Kelly Beck kelly.beck@ocugen.com +1 484-328-4698 Media Contact: LaVoieHealthScience Emmie Twombly etwombly@lavoiehealthscience.com +1 857-389-6042



