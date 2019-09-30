Brunswick Public Foundation Awards 2019 Grants

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brunswick Public Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation, today announced that four organizations have received a total of nearly $200,000 in charitable grants from the Public Foundation. Recipients include (in alphabetical order):



Alliance for the Great Lakes, which since 1970, has sought to conserve and restore the world's largest freshwater resource.

American Rivers, which since 1973, has worked to protect wild rivers, restore damaged rivers, and conserve clean water for people and nature.

Fish America, which since 1983, has supported restoring marine and estuary habitat, improving water quality, increasing fish populations and advancing fisheries research.

Ocean Conservancy, which since 1972, educates and empowers citizens to take action on behalf of the ocean.

In addition, the Brunswick Public Foundation, which is governed by a four-member board of directors that meets several times each year, also provides contributions to select local United Way organizations serving areas with Brunswick operations that have active employee fund-raising and support campaigns.

Brunswick Public Foundation

Established in 1997, the Brunswick Public Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation that supports community development primarily through contributions to pre-selected United Way organizations or other charitable organizations that reflect employees’ interest. In addition, it supports organizations that enhance the country’s water resources for public recreational use. Financial commitments by the Brunswick Public Foundation have totaled more than $6 million since it began awarding grants in 1998.





Lee Gordon Director - Marine Communications & Public Relations lee.gordon@brunswick.com 904-860-8848



