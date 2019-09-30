Celldex Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tibor Keler, PhD, Cofounder, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. EDT in New York.

The live webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for seven days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes immunotherapies and other targeted biologics derived from a broad set of complementary technologies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. Visit www.celldex.com .

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

(781) 433-3161

scavanaugh@celldex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.