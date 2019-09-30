La Ciudad de las Ideas 2019 Will Display the Vanguard Thinking of More Than 60 Notable Minds That Transform the World

/EIN News/ -- —From the 8th to the 10th of November, the city of Puebla will be hosting a space where topics that allow a better understanding of the human being and its environment will be discussed—



MEXICO CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that La Ciudad de las Ideas 2019 (www.ciudaddelasideas.com) — an international festival of which Ricardo Salinas and Grupo Salinas are sponsors — will expose the cutting-edge thinking of more than 60 brilliant minds and notable personalities; where views related to science, philosophy, business, art and culture, among many other topics of growing interest will be displayed.

From the 8th to the 10th of November, an audience of approximately 5,000 people will gather at the Metropolitan Auditorium of Puebla for the 12th edition of La Ciudad de las Ideas, which under the theme "This is Epic" will spread provocative concepts that allow a better understanding of the human being and its surroundings. In order to expand knowledge even more widely, the talks will also be broadcast on national television and digital media, through adn40, the most watched news channel in Mexico.

Some of the experts who will present innovative ideas are Dave Williams — Canadian astronaut with a record of 687 hours in space — Yusef Salaam — defender of human rights and open critic of the US prison system — and Sean Spicer — former Press Secretary of the White House during the Trump Administration.

Likewise, notable personalities such as Martín Iglesias Morales — Mexican surgeon who successfully performed the first hand transplant — Jamie Metzl — futurist, member of the WHO expert advisory committee to address issues on the human genome edition, and — Carl Joshua Ncube — Comedian committed to the social rights of Zimbabwe — among many other thought and expression leaders.

La Ciudad de las Ideas was first organized in 2008, with the participation of more than 700 brilliant minds. Nearly 300 of these conferences have been published in digital media with more than two million reproductions, to which we can add an audience of hundreds of thousands of viewers of adn40 and TV Azteca´s channels.

Ricardo Salinas is a strong supporter of forums which share the knowledge of experts that have the objective of enhancing society’s capacities and promoting progress, well-being and the inclusive prosperity of communities in Mexico and all over the world.

