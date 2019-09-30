Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Announces Grand Opening of Second Tampa-area Location

Fast-Casual Pizza Chain Giving Away Free Pizzas at New Trinity Restaurant on Tuesday, October 8

/EIN News/ -- TRINITY, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s time we all upgraded from heavy, processed, conveyor-belt pizza! Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza , the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced the opening of a second location in the Tampa area. The new Trinity location will open Monday, October 7th in Mitchell Ranch Plaza at 3194 Word Way near Home Goods and Michael’s. To celebrate, the restaurant will offer FREE 11-inch build-your-own pizzas on Tuesday, October 8th from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm to anyone who visits the restaurant and downloads the Blaze Pizza app.



The Trinity Blaze Pizza is 2500-square-feet and offers seating for over 70 inside with nearly 20 additional seats on a covered outdoor patio. Regular hours of operation are 11:00 am to 10:30 pm daily and the new restaurant has created 50 local jobs. The first Tampa-area location opened in Lutz back in January of this year. A third location in Fowler will open in the second quarter of next year.

Along with 11-inch individual-sized pizzas, the Trinity restaurant will offer Blaze’s new, larger 14-inch sharable pizzas for delivery and carryout, available exclusively by ordering online or through the Blaze Pizza App. Similar to the original 11-inch personal pizzas, the new large pizzas are made with fresh dough, real ingredients, and inventive toppings – but their larger 14-inch size, cut into 8 slices, makes them perfect for sharing. Ranked as ‘America’s favorite pizza chain,’ Blaze recently introduced this larger size to fill out its menu and compete ’across the board’ with the legacy pizza brands. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can also enjoy gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze pizzas are available for carryout or delivery through the Blaze website (www.blazepizza.com), the Blaze Pizza app, or through Door Dash.

“Our pizza is aimed at consumers that don’t just want convenience, but also seek customization and fresher, healthier, inventive options in their food choices,” said Dennis Sherer, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Trinity. “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait.”

The new Trinity Blaze Pizza aims to build strong roots in the community by offering an in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been ranked first in multiple large consumer research studies, being named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018 and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 341 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. Founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza.

