CloudJumper Delivers Premier Management Platform With Day-One Support for Windows Virtual Desktop

Microsoft Technology Partner Centralizes Entire WVD Environment for Administrators, Eliminating Need to Manage Multiple Technology Layers or Individual Control Panels

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper , a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets, today announced immediate support for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) as the platform officially became generally available this week. Now with the Cloud Workspace® Management Suite, administrators can control the entire end-user computing (EUC) environment with a WVD-native solution.



Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) provides for automated deployments of WVD, a comprehensive desktop and app virtualization service running in Azure. CWMS simplifies day-to-day operations, improving time-to-value for WVD solution providers and enterprise customers. Combined with CloudJumper CWMS, Windows WVD provides the only multi-session desktop and Office365 Pro Plus experience, virtualized in the cloud. It also brings Windows 7 environments into Azure where customers will continue to receive support until 2023. Once the user is ready, the migration to Windows 10 is fast and simple. The WVD-native solution promises rapid deployment, fast migrations and near infinite scaling with unified management that allows the deployment of desktops and applications to the cloud in minutes.

Key benefits include:

Highly agile solution that is continually updated and accessible on any EUC device.

Tighter controls for broad oversight and the simple management of multiple systems, as well as hundreds, thousands or tens of thousands of devices.

Enhanced data protection leveraging built-in security and compliance features, standard with Azure.

Lower capital IT costs thanks to a reduction in physical IT infrastructure, eliminating the volume of systems to purchase and maintain.

CWMS integrates with WVD APIs to orchestrate speedy implementation by managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise customers. The virtual desktops are deployed within Azure cloud infrastructure and used for compute, storage, diagnostics, advanced networking and connection brokering to run workloads at scale, while reducing desktop management, infrastructure and support costs. CWMS also supports IaaS-based RDS deployments in Azure, including Azure Government.

Designed for operational simplicity, the CWMS automation wizard makes deploying Cloud Workspaces in Azure exceptionally intuitive and easy, and is fully compatible with all layers in the software stack. Customizable resource scheduling and a clear pricing structure optimizes infrastructure spend and the GPU capable solution delivers affordable high performance GPU machines as required.

“Windows Virtual Desktop is the future of cloud-based EUC and offers the best computing experience from the user’s preferred desktop, laptop or mobile device to improve business productivity and efficiency,” said JD Helms, president of CloudJumper. “Through our partnership with Microsoft, we are positioned as a WVD-native provider for fast and cost-effective WVD deployments. The compelling benefits of this solution are driving significant demand and we expect high levels of adoption now and into the next decade.”

For additional information on Cloud Workspace® Management Suite and Windows Virtual Desktop, please visit: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/ .

