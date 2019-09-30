Theratechnologies to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) is pleased to announce that Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will make a presentation at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on October 2, 2019 in New York City.



The presentation will start at 8:55 a.m.

“The presentation will be a great opportunity to give a full update on the many projects we have going at Theratechnologies. Between our commercial products Trogarzo® (ibalizumab-uiyk) injection and EGRIFTA® (tesamorelin for injection) and our research pipeline in NASH and oncology, I believe that we have a great story to tell analysts and investors,” said Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Theratechnologies Inc.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800



