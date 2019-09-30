PURA – Puration Clarifies $4 Million Distribution Agreement On Top Of Existing $4 Million Revenue Target

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (PURA) in reaction to shareholder questions regarding the new distribution agreement recently announced, today confirms that the anticipated $4 million from the new distribution agreement is separate from and on top of the existing $4 million, 2019 revenue target. Earlier today, PURA confirmed a corporate presentation scheduled for release tomorrow, October 1st, 2019. The PURA CEO will publish a presentation tomorrow to provide more details on the new distribution agreement. The new European Distribution Agreement is for PURA’s EVERx CBD Sports Water and other future CBD infused beverages com. The agreement is anticipated to contribute $4 million in sales annually. The first shipment will go out to the new European Distributor next month. The new distributor is a supplier to a multibillion-dollar grocery chain.



EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA’s partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.