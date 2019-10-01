Call2Recycle Becomes an e-Stewards Enterprise Partner

National Battery Stewardship Program Reinforces Commitment to the Gold Standard for Recycling

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call2Recycle®, the country’s first and largest consumer battery recycling program, is proud to announce their renewed commitment to responsible hazardous waste disposal by joining the e-Stewards® Enterprise program. e-Stewards Enterprise partners commit to making best efforts to use e-Stewards Certified Recyclers and Refurbishers, who operate to the highest industry standard for the management of end-of-life electronic assets and materials under their control.

The e-Stewards initiative defines and promotes ethical and responsible electronics reuse and recycling best practices worldwide, including for batteries. e-Stewards Certified Recyclers abide by the trade rules set by the United Nations Basel Convention, which restricts the trade of hazardous waste between more developed countries and less developed countries. The program also requires the highest levels of environmental protection, safety, and health, as well as data security.

“This designation underscores our continued commitment to operating the highest quality battery collection and recycling program in the world,” said Carl Smith, CEO and president of Call2Recycle, Inc. “Environmental excellence remains the foundation of our organization and our program, and we are proud to be part of the elite stakeholders who meet the gold standard required by the e-Stewards Certification.”

As the leading consumer battery stewardship program, Call2Recycle supports some of the most distinguished battery and electronics producers, retailers, and municipalities to assist in the safe, proper management of their batteries at the end of their lives. Through its partnerships and public education and awareness efforts, Call2Recycle has collected and recycled over 115 million pounds of consumer batteries over the past 25 years.

“Call2Recycle’s purpose directly aligns with our mission to ensure that effective and environmentally friendly recycling practices are accessible for consumers and producers alike,” said Jim Puckett, Founder and Executive Director of Basel Action Network (BAN), creator of e-Stewards. “We are excited to have this vital segment of the electronics stewardship eco-system committed to our program.”



About e-Stewards® Certification

The e-Stewards® Initiative is a market-based solution created by the non-governmental organization Basel Action Network, to help individuals and organizations identify and promote electronics recyclers who ensure that used electronics are managed with the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility. e-Stewards Certified Recyclers are audited and certified to ensure highest levels of responsibility and e-Stewards Enterprises are major corporations, municipalities, nonprofits or institutions that agree to make best efforts to make use of e-Stewards Certified Recyclers. For more information about the e-Stewards Initiative visit: www.e-Stewards.org

About the Basel Action Network

Founded in 1997, Basel Action Network (BAN) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization of the United States, based in Seattle, WA, and is the founder of the e-Stewards program. BAN is one of the world’s foremost advocates for environmental justice and sustainable production. Their programs on electronic waste are leading forces to turn global industries away from cheap and dangerous design and disposal methods to socially and environmentally just alternatives that are practical and also minimize business risk and liability. BAN campaigns to prevent the export of toxic waste to developing countries, promotes a toxics-free future by advancing green design and responsible consumption, and advocates for the right to a pollution-free environment for everyone. For more information, visit: www.ban.org

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through collecting and recycling consumer batteries and cellphones. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its consumer battery recycling program to consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

