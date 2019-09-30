Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A) Proudly Announces Top 12 Ventures for its 2019 Series-A Venture Showcase

VC4A (https://VC4A.com/) is proud to announce the 12 ventures (11 Series A and 1 Seed+) for its 2019 Venture Showcase. These companies represent the best investment opportunities on the continent. They have been vetted by 40 VC investors through a rigorous referral and selection process. The companies demonstrate strong revenues and competitive edge, are well-positioned for regional and internal expansion, and are working on important innovations in the healthcare, finance, transport, commerce and advertising sectors.

The founders will showcase their businesses in front of the investors at Africa Early Stage Investor Summit in Cape Town on 13-14 November 2019, with the aim of raising $250k-$5mln in Series A capital. All companies provide technology-intensive or innovation-based products or services that are currently available in one or more African markets.

Introducing the 2019 VC4A Venture Showcase companies

Without further delay, the 12 companies are: 7keema (Egypt), Brimore (Egypt), Buseet (Egypt), CredPal (Nigeria), CrowdForce (Nigeria), FinChatBot (South Africa), FlexClub (South Africa), LifeBank (Nigeria), Mobiz (South Africa), Snapnsave (South Africa), Yassir (Algeria), and VRapeutics (Egypt) for the Seed+ category.

7keema (http://bit.ly/2nU0uxh) is a technology-enabled healthcare services platform that enhances the accessibility and quality of nursing services while empowering female nurses everywhere.

Brimore (http://bit.ly/2nX706E) is a social commerce platform that enables manufacturers to grow on a national scale through a powerful commercial arm of individuals, selling the products to their surrounding circles via all possible channels.

Buseet (http://bit.ly/2mVmA2t) operates private high-end buses in transporting daily commuters. allowing businesses and employees to book trips on predefined routes through their apps.

CredPal (http://bit.ly/2mgzfwm) is a financial technology company that enables consumers to make purchases across online/offline merchants and pay in fixed monthly installments by providing them with instant access to credit at the point-of-sale and also on credit cards.

CrowdForce (http://bit.ly/2oFCDSt) is building an ecosystem of 1 million merchants that will render penetrative market research and financial inclusion services to the billions of consumers in Africa and other emerging markets.

FinChatBot (http://bit.ly/2mYmVl1) develops bespoke Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbots to help financial service providers acquire and retain customers while reducing operating costs.

FlexClub (http://bit.ly/2n7bes7) is a managed marketplace helping independent drivers on digital platforms access vehicle ownership based on their skills while simplifying how purpose-driven investors can earn competitive returns from funding commercial fleets.

LifeBank (http://bit.ly/2mXJA0R) is a medical distribution company focused on transporting supply chain-sensitive medical products such as blood, vaccines, and oxygen in developing countries using high and low technologies as well as smart logistics.

Mobiz (http://bit.ly/2n9wsp9) is a powerful yet easy-to-use software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers businesses of all sizes cutting-edge customer engagement. Mobiz’s proprietary SmartSMS product combines the ubiquity of established mobile channels with the personalization of the web to create unique calls to action.

Snapnsave (http://bit.ly/2nWD4qW) is South Africa’s #1 cashback coupon app that gives shoppers and independent traders cashback when shopping in-store, just by snapping a photo of their shopping receipts.

Yassir (http://bit.ly/2mq4HIQ) is an innovative transportation service that can be used with your smartphone anywhere, anytime. It allows everyone to book a driver and to move safely.

And last but not least, our special selection in the ‘Seed+’ investment category is VRapeutic (http://bit.ly/2n6XM7u). It develops virtual reality software for therapy, with a focus on learning disabilities and developmental disorders, such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and cerebral palsy.

The lead-up to the main stage in Cape Town

These 12 selected startups will be linked to top VC investors as mentors in the coming weeks and receive bespoke investor readiness training that culminates in a 1-week residency in Cape Town, South Africa. During the residency, the startups will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from their mentors, peers, and partners, before delivering their pitches on the main stage of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (http://bit.ly/2n9xvp7). The program offers two days of networking opportunities at the Summit, where entrepreneurs will also engage with interested investors during deep-dive sessions. Moreover, the participants will pitch to a wider audience of corporates, investors and tech professionals at VC4A’s partner event, AfricaCom.

Investor participation has been outstanding this year, with 40 major VCs and multiple angel groups involved in the intensive vetting process. We believe initiatives like this help to build trust and foster collaboration between industry stakeholders, and importantly, create both co-investment opportunities and exit opportunities for our partners.

Interested in attending the 2019 VC4A Venture Showcase and meeting the entrepreneurs behind these 12 companies? Consider joining us in Cape Town in November! Book your front row seat at http://bit.ly/2n9xvp7 or get in touch with us by email at: team[at]africainvestorsummit.com.

About Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A): VC4A (https://VC4A.com/) is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network and expertise for the programs that contribute to Africa’s startup movement. Since 2008, the organization designs, structures and implements successful entrepreneurship programs on the continent. VC4A runs an online platform, VC4A.com, featuring the world’s largest database of African startups and connecting local entrepreneurs to learning resources, mentors, investors and partner programs. Visit https://VC4A.com/ for more information.



