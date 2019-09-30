FirstBank Promotes Saving Money with “Fall into Savings” Event Series

California FirstBank branches offering free food and treats throughout October

/EIN News/ -- PALM DESERT, California, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is providing free food and treats to the public during its “Fall into Savings” event series. Every Saturday in October (starting Oct. 5 through Oct. 26) select FirstBank branches will showcase local restaurants and food retailers from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

“As we start closing in on the end of the year, it’s a good time for individuals and families to look at their savings goals,” said Brian Holcombe, California Market President for FirstBank. “We hope that our Fall into Savings events will help inspire our customers and the public to adopt best practices for saving money.”

FirstBank, which also provides weekly money saving and financial health tips and tricks, hired multiple reputable local businesses/business customers to provide free food and drink items – from warm lattes to handcrafted healthy sandwiches. Events are first come, first served, while supplies last.

For more information, please visit http://efirstbankblog.com/fallintosavings. The Fall into Savings event schedule is as follows:

Saturday, October 5 – Sweet Treats R. Sweets: sweet treats at 73-000 Hwy. 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Saturday, October 12 – Food Truck Fest Fresh Agave: tacos at 82-900 Ave. 42, Unit C, Indio, CA 92211

Saturday, October 19 – Healthy Eats LULU Events: hand crafted sandwiches at 73-000 Hwy. 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Saturday, October 26 – Breakfast and Brunch Louise’s Pantry: breakfast bites at 42-035 Washington Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211



About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963 and in California in 1985. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

Member FDIC

Equal Housing Lender

Chandra Brin FirstBank 303-235-1402 chandra.brin@efirstbank.com



