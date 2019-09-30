Red River Bank opens banking center in Covington, Louisiana

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, La., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank announced today that it has opened its first full-service banking center in the Northshore area. The banking center is located at 70561 Highway 21 in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bank entered the Covington market in April 2019 with a temporary loan production office at 217 North Vermont Street.



Mark Manda serves as the Northshore market president and has assembled a team to further develop the Northshore market area. The Northshore team consists of commercial lender Brad Schroeder, and banking center manager CarolAnne Parks. In addition to the lending team and banking center management, the banking center is staffed to provide full service banking needs.

Manda has worked in banking for most of his career and spent the last 12 years as a commercial lender in the Covington-Mandeville area. He lives in Mandeville, LA and is very involved in the local business community. Schroeder will serve as a commercial lender in the Covington area. He is a native of Folsom, LA and is an active member of the community, serving on multiple boards. Schroeder brings ten years of banking experience as well as a wide variety of commercial and retail experience to the Red River Bank team. Parks, a native of Gulfport, MS and a Louisiana resident since 2011, will manage the new branch and retail staff, as well as work with private banking clients. She is the recipient of numerous performance, leadership and service awards and brings over ten years of retail banking and financial services experience to the team.

“We are excited to have this great team assembled in the Covington community. We look forward to this group providing the high level of expertise in banking and customer service in the Covington market that Red River Bank is known for,” says Blake Chatelain, Red River Bank President and CEO.

Mark can be reached at (985) 875-5101 or mark.manda@redriverbank.net. Brad can be reached at (985) 875-5103 or brad.schroeder@redriverbank.net. CarolAnne can be reached at (985) 875-5104 or carolanne.parks@redriverbank.net

Red River Bank is the sixth largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 24 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc, which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at www.redriverbank.net .

Media Contact:



Evelyn Jones, Marketing Director

ejones@redriverbank.net

318-561-5903 - office

318-664-1513 - cell



