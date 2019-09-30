Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market To Reach USD 2,493.80 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

The rise in prevalence of cancer, inherited disorders, viral infections, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, rheumatoid arthritis are the major growth factors for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Besides, the growing number of gene modified therapies like Yescarta and Kymriah are also fueling the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 2,493.80 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. Viral and non-viral vectors have emerged as an efficient delivery mechanism for the development of innovative medicines. Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are products of gene therapy, which are used for the treatment of a large number of diseases such as cancer and other chronic disorders. The advantages of gene vaccines and gene therapy over conventional vaccines and therapies include the ability to induce a wide range of immune response types. The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market are the global rise in the incidence of cancer, increase in geriatric population susceptible to diseases, government initiatives & grants and the increase in investment by private companies on R&D activities of viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Viral vectors and plasmid DNA can reduce the cost of treatment and help to decrease the repeated administration of medications. Manufacturers in the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market are increasing the strategic business expansion activities through merger and acquisitions to increase their customer base and enhance the product portfolio which supports the growth of the target market. For instance, In 2019 Aldevron a US based company entered into a long term agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases. In this agreement, Aldevron will supply plasmid DNA to fulfill Sarepta's needs for its gene therapy clinical trials and commercial supply. According to an article published by Human Gene Therapy, the acceptance of gene therapy for severe disorders, such as Alzheimer Disease, is high as compared to less severe disease, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Factors, such as technological advancements to mitigate challenges posed by conventional methods of vector production, increase in the number of clinical studies, and a growing number of gene therapy candidates, coupled with their rapid progression through various phases of clinical development, are primarily driving the demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. However, high costs associated with gene therapies is slated to impede the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Conversely, the surge of the personalized medicine industry is anticipated to provide stellar growth opportunities to the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

The primary indications of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market are Cancer, Alzheimer and Parkinson’s disease. With respect to the region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the highest growing market in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This market is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. North America was found to be the largest revenue-generating segment due to the high burden increasing cancer and inherited disorders and the due to increase in gene therapy awareness in the region.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1938

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increasing acceptance of viral vector-based advanced treatments is likely to drive the segment in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The significant share is due to the use of adeno associated virus, lentivirus, and others.

By application, cancer is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by genetic disorder segment, which occupied a market share of around 33.3% in 2017.

The following are the significant genetically modified therapies rigorously studied and analyzed, namely, LUXTURNA, YESCARTA, Kymriah, INVOSSA, Zalmoxis, Strimvelis, Imlygic, Neovasculagen, Rexin-G, Oncorine, and Gendicine. Amongst these, YESCARTA and Kymriah are T-cell based gene therapies that were recently approved by the FDA, in October 2017 and August 2017, respectively. Besides, over 430 gene therapy candidates are presently in different stages of clinical development, for which over 500 clinical studies are currently underway in various regions across the globe.

The growing number of gene therapy candidates, coupled with their rapid progression through multiple phases of clinical development, is expected to continue to create an increasing demand for vectors.

North America dominates the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market due to a large patient pool, and high acceptance of advanced treatments in the region. The region is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure, availability of approved gene therapy treatments, and increasing investments are key factors that are anticipated to boost the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the next few years.

The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a notable CAGR due to increasing awareness regarding viral vector-based products in developing countries and rising research initiatives in countries such as Japan and China.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A, Fin vector, Spark therapeutics, Cobra biologics, Cell and gene therapy catapult, Renova Therapeutics, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics are the major players in the Viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the viral vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market into product types, application types, end user, workflow, sales channel and region.

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Plasmid DNA

Viral Vectors

Non-viral Vectors

By Workflow (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Upstream Processing Vector Amplification & Expansion Vector Recovery/Harvesting

Downstream Processing Purification Fill-finish



By Disease (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cancer

Inherited Disorders

Viral Infections

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy

Vaccinology

By Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Channel sales

Direct Sales

By End user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1938

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Biotechnology category by Reports And Data

In vivo CRO Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vivo-cro-market

Cell Surface Markers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cell-surface-markers-market

Gene Expression Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gene-expression-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.