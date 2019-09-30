EXIT Realty Corp. International to Support Habitat for Humanity’s 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate professionals from EXIT Realty Corp. International and EXIT Southeast will join hundreds of volunteers October 6-11 in Nashville for Habitat for Humanity’s 36th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. By working alongside Habitat homeowners, EXIT Realty hopes to make a critical difference for individuals and their communities.

Volunteers and homeowners will join former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter to build 21 new single-family homes in Nashville. An additional 12 new single-family homes and 26 new townhomes will be constructed by 2021 with support of funding raised for the project.

EXIT Realty Corp. International, a real estate franchisor with brokerages across the U.S. and Canada, began its relationship with Habitat for Humanity in 2004 when it sponsored the first of many home builds and has since sponsored the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in both the U.S. and Canada. “We are proud to both sponsor and participate on site at the 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “It is a privilege for our Associates to work alongside President and Mrs. Carter as well as the Habitat partner families. We are excited to play a role in helping to make their dream of home ownership come true.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, which will host the project, has a long history of creating opportunities for new and current homeowners to build a safe and decent place to call home. Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville has built or recycled more than 1,185 homes.

Since 1984, President and Mrs. Carter have been champions and strong voices for affordable, decent housing for all, donating their time and leadership each year to build and improve homes through Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Inspiring millions over the last 36 years, President and Mrs. Carter have worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes.

To donate or learn more about the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, visit habitat.org/cwp.

About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

About Habitat for Humanity: Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

