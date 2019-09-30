M&A Partner Erik Belenky Joins King & Spalding’s Atlanta Office

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Erik Belenky has joined the firm’s Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group as a partner in the Atlanta office.

“Erik is an exceptional and dynamic M&A lawyer, with an outstanding reputation. His impressive deal track record, combined with his talent and dedication to excellent client service is a great fit for us,” said Todd Holleman, head of the firm’s CFI practice group. “We are thrilled to welcome Erik to our partnership.”

Belenky’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, representing public and private companies, as well as private equity firms, in a variety of domestic and global transactions. Erik's experience covers the full range of M&A activity, including significant acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and other strategic transactions. Belenky was previously a partner at Jones Day.

“Erik is a fantastic addition to our M&A team in Atlanta where the firm has made substantial investment in both talent and resources,” said Josh Kamin, Managing Partner of the firm’s Atlanta office. “Just as important, Erik is collaborative, high energy and entrepreneurial which will allow him to capitalize on the breadth of the platform here. We are excited for what Erik’s arrival means for our clients in Atlanta and across the firm.”

“King & Spalding has an extremely talented group of M&A lawyers and I’m excited to join the team,” Belenky said. “The firm’s reputation for providing its clients with the most innovative and effective counsel as well as its focus on long-term client relationships make it a terrific platform for my practice.”

Belenky is recognized by Chambers USA as a top M&A attorney and is listed as in M&A by the Legal 500 U.S. and Best Lawyers in America. Belenky earned his undergraduate degree from Colby College and his JD from Duke University School of Law.

