FirstBank Promotes Saving Money with “Fall into Savings” Event Series

Arizona FirstBank branches offering free food and treats throughout October

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is providing free food and treats to the public during its “Fall into Savings” event series. Every Saturday in October (starting Oct. 5 through Oct. 26) select FirstBank branches will showcase local restaurants and food retailers from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

“Fall into Savings is a celebration of saving money while indulging in your favorite weekend foods from well-known, award-winning vendors,” said Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix Market President for FirstBank. “As the bank known for giving back, we’re proud to offer this fun event series to support local businesses and encourage folks to adopt best practices for saving money.”

FirstBank, which also provides weekly money saving and financial health tips and tricks, hired multiple reputable local businesses/business customers to provide free food and drink items – from warm lattes to handcrafted healthy sandwiches. Events are first come, first served, while supplies last.

Four FirstBank branches in Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, and Sun City West will be participating in the month-long campaign. For more information, please visit http://efirstbankblog.com/fallintosavings. The Fall into Savings event schedule is as follows:

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

###

Member FDIC

Equal Housing Lender

Chandra Brin FirstBank 303-235-1402 chandra.brin@efirstbank.com Erica Fetherston 10 to 1 Public Relations 480-676-9141 erica@10to1pr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.