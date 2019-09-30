Jaunt XR’s Technology Aquired by Verizon

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaunt XR today announced the acquisition of its software, technology, and certain other assets by Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) for an undisclosed amount. Jaunt XR is a leader in the immersive industry with a focus on the scalable creation and distribution of volumetric video of humans.

“We are thrilled with Verizon’s acquisition of Jaunt’s technology,” said Mitzi Reaugh, President & CEO of Jaunt XR. “The Jaunt team has built leading-edge software and we are excited for its next chapter with Verizon.”

Jaunt will be assisting Verizon with the transition of select portions of the software and technology for a brief period of time.

About Jaunt XR

Jaunt, Inc. (dba Jaunt XR) enables the scaled creation and distribution of volumetric video through machine learning. Jaunt has twice been selected for Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies and back-to-back selection for CNBC’s Disruptor 50 List. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Jaunt’s investors include Evolution Media Partners, CMC, Highland Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures, SMG, Axel Springer, The Walt Disney Company, The Madison Square Garden Company, and Sky. Learn more at www.jauntxr.com.





