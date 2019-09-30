YRC Freight and BNSF Strengthen Intermodal Commerce

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today YRC Freight announced that by the end of this year YRC and BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) will have onboarded more than 600 branded intermodal containers. These new containers are part of the YRC commitment to acquire 1,000 branded intermodal containers by the end of 2020. Most of the containers will travel between Chicago and Southern California on BNSF’s network.



“At YRC Freight, our intermodal commerce with BNSF is evolving. We are reinforcing our commitment to YRC Freight-branded containerized units for the present and the future. As intermodal usage continues to shift to containerized transport, YRC Freight will already be there,” confirms YRC Worldwide Chief Operating Officer and YRC Freight President T.J. O’Connor.

Intermodal operations between truck and rail are a valuable emissions reduction strategy in the central and western United States to move trailers/containers over long distances. YRC Freight deploys a number of strategies to reduce its carbon footprint including its work with BNSF, use of longer combination vehicles, onboarding of new tractors with advanced emission reduction technologies and integration of industry-leading routing and load optimization software. Recently, YRC Freight renewed its annual certification with the award-winning EPA SmartWay voluntary emissions program.

“Operationally, all intermodal companies are looking at how to improve efficiency,” said YRC Freight Senior Vice President, Operations, Maynard Skarka. “Currently, we use smaller trailers called ‘pups’ to transport freight for our customers. This new shift to our branded containerized units will allow us to stay aligned with intermodal companies as we both look for operational efficiencies.”

BNSF remains focused on working with its customers to develop the best supply chain solutions for the movement of containers and trailers across its rail network. Its collaboration with YRC is great example of how it is doing that.

“At BNSF we are always looking at how we can create more efficiencies and greater capacity on our network, particularly in markets like the Inland Empire where containerization will help us leverage capacity to grow with increasing demand over time,” said BNSF Vice President, Domestic Intermodal, Todd Carter. “We will continue to work with our customers to transport both containers and trailers and will make adjustments that make sense to our overall logistics strategy with an eye toward meeting our customers’ expectations and fostering our mutual ability to grow.”

For more details on how the YRC Freight network can improve your shipping, visit us online at yrcfreight.com or call 1-800-610-6500.

About BNSF

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve.

About YRC Freight

YRC Freight, a leading transporter of industrial, commercial, and retail goods, specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) and short-haul shipping solutions for businesses. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, YRC Freight provides comprehensive North American coverage and offers a broad portfolio of services to bring flexibility and reliability to customers' supply chains. YRC Freight is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc., the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at yrcfreight.com for more information

Media Contact: Mike Kelley

YRC Worldwide Inc.

913-696-6121

Mike.Kelley@yrcw.com

Media Contact: Amy Casas

BNSF Railway

817-867-6139

Amy.Casas@bnsf.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide, YRC Freight (Nasdaq: YRCW)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d026d801-ca0b-4522-a5ed-22739654276f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99967607-dd84-472f-be6c-cc14f37ff9f8





YRC Freight and BNSF Onboarding Branded Intermodal Containers Left to right: Stephanie Kuntzman, BNSF General Director Domestic Intermodal; Maynard Skarka, YRC Freight Senior Vice President, Operations; T.J. O’Connor, YRC Worldwide Chief Operating Officer and YRC Freight President; and Todd Carter, BNSF Vice President Domestic Intermodal, work to create the best supply chain solutions for the movement of containers and trailers. YRC Freight Branded Intermodal Containers Evolve Operationally efficient, YRC Freight branded containerized units can travel intermodal as well as via semi-trailer tractor.



