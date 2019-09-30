Continuity Acquires TraceRisk Enterprise Risk Management Platform

Continuity expands its regtech reach to introduce a unified platform for managing risk and compliance

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 30, 2019 -- Continuity, an established leader in regulatory technology and compliance management systems (CMS) for financial services organizations, has acquired Ohio-based TraceRisk, a provider of cloud-based enterprise risk management (ERM) solutions. With technical integration efforts now underway, Continuity becomes the first provider to connect the strategic aspects of enterprise risk management to the tactical oversight of compliance management on a singular, unified platform.



“As the complexity of managing risk and compliance continues to escalate, Continuity’s product suite continues to expand to meet the challenges faced by financial institutions,” stated Michael (Mike) Nicastro, Continuity’s Chief Executive Officer. Nicastro continued, “Continuity paved the way as a first-mover in the world of automating compliance management, and we intend to build upon that innovation in ways that further enhance the capabilities of risk and compliance officers to confidently execute their roles. As we grow and refine our product set, both organically and through acquisition, we will continue to incorporate technology solutions like TraceRisk to make integrated risk and compliance management achievable and cost-effective for institutions of all sizes.”

TraceRisk Enterprise Risk Management was launched in 2012 as an affordable, easy-to-use set of solutions, including 150+ tailored risk assessments plus thousands of key risk indicators, designed specifically for financial institutions. "Continuity and TraceRisk were each founded upon shared values of helping banks and credit unions across the country thrive, and helping improve outcomes for those institutions by reducing regulatory burden,” said Nicastro. TraceRisk will now operate as Continuity Risk Management Solutions.

“Both TraceRisk and Continuity share a motivation to simplify compliance and risk management, which allows our clients to focus more attention on achieving their broader strategic goals,” observed Derek Yankoff, co-founder of TraceRisk who will now serve as Continuity’s Chief Strategy Officer. "By joining forces, we can offer deeper, more integrated risk and compliance management capabilities. Our combination drives a distinct competitive advantage for us and our clients, enhancing performance while establishing a new standard for how the financial services industry manages risk and compliance.”

About Continuity

New Haven, Connecticut-based Continuity is a provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions that automate compliance and risk management for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and fintech firms. By combining regulatory expertise and cloud technology, Continuity provides a proven way to reduce regulatory burden and mitigate risk at a fraction of the cost. Continuity’s solutions are designed to automate all aspects of compliance and risk management, including interpretation of regulatory issuances, intuitive task delegation, risk assessment and vendor management. Continuity serves hundreds of institutions across the United States and its territories. Continuity’s CMS product set includes RegAdvisor® Pro, RegAdvisor® State, RegControlsTM, ControlsBuilderTM, Policy and Procedure Management and Vendor Management solutions tailored to meet the needs of banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and financial technology firms.

