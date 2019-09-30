User Reviews Place ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg at the Top in G2’s Fall Sales & Marketing Intelligence Reports

B2B Data and Go-to-Market (GTM) Intelligence leaders jointly earn high positions for customer satisfaction and market presence

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash. and BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industry-leading marketing and sales intelligence legacy platforms, ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg , topped the rankings in multiple categories in G2’s (formally G2 Crowd) Fall 2019 Grid Reports for Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence. Together, the platforms were honored with 21 top-3 category placements and were featured in 11 Grid Reports across 3 categories, surpassing LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence category. This marks both ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg’s seventh consecutive season for which the solutions were ranked best in class by G2’s Sales & Marketing Intelligence Reports.



In September 2019, ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg launched a new flagship Go-To-Market (GTM) platform and changed the combined companies’ name to ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg. The new platform combines ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg technology and data to create a market-leading platform that sales and marketing professionals can count on to empower their go-to-market strategies. Designed to be the single source of B2B data truth for sales and marketing professionals, the new platform offers a suite of dynamic tools coupled with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth.

“Streamlined, intelligent go-to-market strategies are at the heart of any successful marketing and sales undertaking,” said Hila Nir, Chief Marketing Officer at ZoomInfo. “At ZoomInfo, we’re honored to continue to be recognized by the G2 reports for helping our customers achieve continuous business growth with world-class data and groundbreaking technology.”

Collectively, ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg have earned #1 or #2 rankings for the following: Sales Intelligence, Sales Intelligence: Enterprise, Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market, Sales Intelligence: Small Business, Marketing Account Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise, Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market, Marketing Account Intelligence: SMB, Market Intelligence, Market Intelligence: Mid Market, and Market Intelligence: Small Business.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere.”



The Fall 2019 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm that calculates in real-time customer satisfaction and market presence scores. The outstanding results, based on user reviews as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks, demonstrate the critical and lasting need for deep data accuracy, broad coverage, and go-to-market intelligence among marketing and sales teams.

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks-- including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications - ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution , visit www.zoominfo.com .

Company Contact

Anna Fisher

VP of Marketing

617.826.2501

pr@zoominfo.com

Media Contact

Jack Murphy

Jack.murphy@icrinc.com

646-677-1834





Grid Results Summary:

In G2’s Fall Grid Reports, DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo were featured in 11 Grids across the following 3 categories:

Sales Intelligence Market Accounting Intelligence Market Intelligence

ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg were featured in 11 Grid Reports across 3 categories and earned top-3 category placements

#1 Placements ZoomInfo: 8 DiscoverOrg: 0

#2 Placements ZoomInfo: 3 DiscoverOrg: 7

#3 Placements DiscoverOrg: 3



DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo Grid Placements for Fall 2019

Grid Placements:

Sales Intelligence

#2 ZoomInfo

#3 DiscoverOrg

Sales Intelligence: Enterprise

#1 ZoomInfo (up from #2 in the Summer Grid Reports)

#3 DiscoverOrg

Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market

#2 ZoomInfo

#3 DiscoverOrg

Sales Intelligence: Small Business

#2 ZoomInfo

Grid Category: Marketing Account Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence

#1 ZoomInfo

#2 DiscoverOrg

Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise

#1 ZoomInfo

#2 DiscoverOrg

Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market

#1 ZoomInfo

#2 DiscoverOrg

Marketing Account Intelligence: SMB

#1 ZoomInfo

#2 DiscoverOrg

Grid Category: Marketing Intelligence

Market Intelligence

#1 ZoomInfo

#2 DiscoverOrg

Market Intelligence: Mid Market

#1 ZoomInfo

#2 DiscoverOrg

Market Intelligence: Small Business

#1 ZoomInfo

#2 DiscoverOrg



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.