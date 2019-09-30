GuildOne named in Globe and Mail’s 2019 Ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies

Calgary-based data solutions and business intelligence provider placed in the top 25% of ranked companies based on three-year revenue growth of 485%

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuildOne is pleased to announce it has been named in the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, an annual rank of Canadian companies based on three-year revenue growth. GuildOne earned its spot with three-year growth of 485%.



For almost twenty years, Calgary-based GuildOne has been providing advanced data solutions and business intelligence to oil and gas organizations to enhance their business performance. In 2018, the company conducted the world’s first blockchain oil and gas royalty transaction on Energy Block Exchange (EBX), its blockchain business network for energy transactions. It has since launched ConTracks, its patent-pending smart contract engine, and developed new use cases, including joint venture interest billing, AFE balloting and road use allowances.

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year. GuildOne was ranked in the top 25% of companies on the list.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing .

“We created the Canada’s Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country’s best entrepreneurs,” says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. “We’re excited to be telling their stories.”

“The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation.”

“We greatly appreciate the support that the Globe and Mail shows to entrepreneurs across the country, and we’re thrilled to be included on the list of fastest growing companies,” said James Graham, President and CEO of GuildOne. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our team, and the vision of our clients.”

About GuildOne: GuildOne is a pioneering technology company providing advanced data solutions and business intelligence to oil and gas organizations to enhance their business performance. In 2018, GuildOne conducted the world’s first blockchain oil and gas royalty transaction on Energy Block Exchange (EBX), its energy blockchain business network built on R3’s Corda platform. It has since launched ConTracks, its patent-pending smart contract engine, and developed new use cases, including joint venture interest billing, AFE balloting and road use allowances.



