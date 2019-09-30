Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market is Expected to Reach USD 21.78 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Spunbond Nonwovens Market by Function (Disposable, Durable), Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others), End Use, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 30, 2019 -- Growing demand for spunbond nonwoven from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, agriculture, and others is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The global spunbond nonwovens market is expected to grow from USD 11.96 Billion in 2017 to USD 21.78 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Spunbond nonwoven fabrics is a fabric-like material made by depositing extruded, spun filaments on a assembling belt in a uniform random way trailed by bonding the fibers. These fibers are then separated in the web laying process by the air jets or electrostatic charges. Bonding process imparts strength and integrity to the web by applying heated rolls or hot needles to partially melt the polymer and fuse the fibers together. Spunbond products are utilized in carpet backing, geotextiles, and disposable medical/hygiene products. As the spunbond fabric production process is combined with fiber production, the process is generally more economical than using staple fiber to make nonwoven fabrics. The spunbond nonwoven fabrics exhibit outstanding burst strengths, porosity, stability to heat and chemicals, tear strength, and tensile strength. Thus, increasing demand for spunbond nonwoven from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, agriculture, and others is projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Even though the factors such as increasing utilization of the spunbond nonwovens in the healthcare sector as well as growing preference for the disposable products are driving the global spunbond nonwovens market, the volatility in the raw material prices and the single use nature of spunbond nonwoven textiles are anticipated to hold back the growth of the market. However, rising demand for the geotextiles as well as increasing investment on the research and development activities is anticipated to drive the global spunbond nonwovens market in upcoming years.

Key players in the global spunbond nonwovens market are Schouw & Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Johns Manville Corporation, Fitesa S.A., RadiciGroup SpA, Avgol Nonwovens, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Pegas Nonwovens SA, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Mogul, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avgol Ltd, Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd, Don & Low, and among others. In order to enhance their market position in the global spunbond nonwovens market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

There is an increased demand for spunbond nonwovens from the industrial applications. Thus to major firms are increasingly adding to their existing production capacities. For instance in 2017, Don & Low announced its decision to purchase a new 3.2 meter, Reicofil 4 bicomponent spunbond line specifically configured for industrial spunbond markets.

In order to effectively satisfy the burgeoning demand for the spunbond nonwovens in the Asia Pacific market the major players are increasingly focusing on augmenting their production capacities. For instance Toray Industries in 2018, announced its plans to invest USD 40 million in India for the purpose of expanding their production capacities. This new production capacity will house a state-of-the-art polypropylene spunbond nonwovens line to meet growing demand for the materials in the Indian disposable diaper market.

Disposable segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.83% over the forecast period

Function segment is divided into disposable and durable. Owing to their widespread application in the personal care & hygiene and medical industry, the disposable spunbond nonwoven segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.83% over the forecast period.

Polypropylene segment dominated the global spunbond nonwovens market with value around USD 4.77 billion in 2017

Material segment is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and others. As polypropylene spunbond nonwovens can be fusion-bonded, they completely eliminate the need for chemical binders, which results in considerable energy savings. Therefore the polypropylene segment emerged as the leading material segment in the global spunbond nonwovens market with USD 4.77 billion revenue in 2017.

Personal care & hygiene segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.96% in 2018-2025

End use segment is fragmented into personal care & hygiene, medical, agriculture, packaging, automotive and others. Due to their properties for absorbency, liquid repellency, resiliency, stretchability, softness, strength, washability, cushioning, and bacterial barrier and sterility, the spunbond nonwovens have a wide application value in the personal care & hygiene sectors. Thus based on these aforementioned factors the personal care & hygiene segment is anticipated to progress at the fastest CAGR of 9.96% over the forecast period.

Region Segment Analysis of the Spunbond Nonwovens Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the spunbond nonwovens with a 36.41% share of market revenue in 2017. Increasing disposable income and the improvement in the living standards are giving rise to a huge demand for disposable diapers, female hygiene products, and wet wipes within the Asia Pacific region. Thus Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the swiftest CAGR of 10.09% over the forecast period. North America region also accounted for a considerable market share in 2017, due to the heightened demand for the spunbond nonwovens from the healthcare, automotive, personal care, and hygiene industries.

About the report:

The global spunbond nonwovens market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), import (Kilotons), and export (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

