Media Advisory: TREB Federal Election Housing and Home Ownership Forum
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend TREB’s Federal Election Housing Forum.
On Wednesday, October 2, TREB will host a Federal Election Housing Forum, providing REALTOR® Members with the opportunity to hear how home ownership and housing barriers in the Greater Toronto Area will be addressed by candidates and the main political parties running in the October 21 Federal Election.
EVENT:
FEDERAL ELECTION HOUSING FORUM
PANELISTS:
- Zia Choudhary, Candidate, Conservative Party of Canada, Toronto-Danforth
- Tim Grant, Candidate, Green Party of Canada, University-Rosedale
- John Hendry, Candidate, People’s Party of Canada, Don Valley East
- Adam Vaughan, Candidate, Liberal Party of Canada, Spadina-Fort York
- Nicholas Thompson, Candidate, New Democratic Party of Canada
DATE/TIME:
WEDNESDAY, October 2, 2019
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
Toronto Real Estate Board, Auditorium
1400 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON M5V 2K3
Media Registration Required:
Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs
(416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com
Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 54,500 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board.
