Media Advisory: TREB Federal Election Housing and Home Ownership Forum

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend TREB’s Federal Election Housing Forum.

On Wednesday, October 2, TREB will host a Federal Election Housing Forum, providing REALTOR® Members with the opportunity to hear how home ownership and housing barriers in the Greater Toronto Area will be addressed by candidates and the main political parties running in the October 21 Federal Election.

EVENT:



FEDERAL ELECTION HOUSING FORUM

PANELISTS:

Zia Choudhary, Candidate, Conservative Party of Canada, Toronto-Danforth

Tim Grant, Candidate, Green Party of Canada, University-Rosedale

John Hendry, Candidate, People's Party of Canada, Don Valley East

Adam Vaughan, Candidate, Liberal Party of Canada, Spadina-Fort York

Nicholas Thompson, Candidate, New Democratic Party of Canada

DATE/TIME:



WEDNESDAY, October 2, 2019

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

Toronto Real Estate Board, Auditorium

1400 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON M5V 2K3

Media Registration Required:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs

(416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com

Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 54,500 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board.

