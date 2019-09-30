Global Specialty Silica Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.23 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Specialty Silica Market by Product (Precipitated Silica, Silica Gel, Fused Silica, Colloidal Silica, Others), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensive demand for specialty silica in the rubber, food & healthcare, coatings, plastics and abrasives & refractories, agrochemicals defoamers, plastics, and adhesives & sealants applications is driving the global specialty silica market. The global specialty silica market is expected to grow from USD 2.98 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.66% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Specialty silica predominantly consists of silica (SiO2) and is produced in the coarse form of round pebbles and sawed or trimmed blocks or fine powder which is used as a key additive in the formulation of several products and components fabricated in a wide range of end use industries such as automotive, electronics, inks, coatings, personal care products and others. Specialty silica is prepared by the reaction of alkaline silicate solution with the sulfuric or hydrochloric acid. Sodium silicate and sulfuric acid solutions are further added to water. On account of its high absorption capacity and large surface area, it is used as non-reactive filler. It is also utilized as a thickening and reinforcing agent in adhesives. Specialty silica is extensively used in the production of the conveyor as well as transmission belts, wherein it provides abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, and improves tear resistance. Thus, huge demand for specialty silica in the rubber, food & healthcare, coatings, plastics, and abrasives & refractories, agrochemicals defoamers, plastics, and adhesives & sealants applications is driving the global specialty silica market.

Even though the factors such as growth of the automotive industry and rising utilization of the specialty silica in the paints and coatings industry are driving the global specialty silica market, the availability of low coat substitutes is anticipated to hold back the growth of the market. However, growing demand from tire manufacturing industry, as well as increasing demand from the Asia Pacific region, is anticipated to drive the global specialty silica market in the upcoming years.

Major players in the global specialty silica market are AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik Industries SE, Huber Corporation, Imerys SA, Ecolab Incorporated, Tosoh Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Nissan Chemical Industries Limited, Kemira Oyj, Nippon Aerosil Co. Ltd, W.R. Grace & Co., Cabot Corporation, PPG Industries, Qindao Makall Group, Solvay S.A., Madhu Silica Private Limited, Nalco Holding Company, and among others. In order to enhance their market position in the global specialty silica market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

There has been increased demand for the silica from the tire industry for the purpose of manufacturing green tires. Thus to effectively satisfy this demand the Evonik Industries SE in 2018, announced the launch of ULTRASIL® 7800 GR. It is a custom-tailored silica made by Evonik for use in particularly large SUV tires as well as high-mileage all-season tires. Due to its higher specific surface area, ULTRASIL® 7800 GR adds further stiffness to the tread compound, yet remains easy to process.

For instance, in 2017, AkzoNobel’s Specialty Chemicals business invested more than Euro 4 million to increase production capacity in Sweden for its Levasil CC-branded product line of patented surface modified colloidal silica. This expansion was aimed to meet the growing customer demand and strengthen the company’s market leadership position.

Silica gel segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.93% in 2018-2025

Product segment is divided into precipitated silica, silica gel, fused silica, colloidal silica and fumed silica. Due to its wide spread application in the tire, coatings and refectories & abrasives industries the precipitated silica led the global specialty silica market with USD 2.16 billion revenue in 2017. However the silica gel is expected to progress at an accelerated CAGR of 11.93% over the forecast period, on account of its wide ranging use in the compressed air systems, humidity control, syringes, drug test kits, food additives, water filtration, chromatography, and humidity indicators.

The rubber application segment dominated the global speciality silica market and accounted market value of USD 1.08 billion in 2017

Application is segmented into rubber, plastics, coatings, food & healthcare, and abrasives & refractories and others. Increasing use of specialty silica as an eco-friendly alternative to the carbon black led the rubber application segment to dominate the global specialty silica market with USD 1.08 billion revenue in 2017. Food and healthcare segment also accounted for a robust market share of 14.04% in 2017, due to increasing application of speciality silica in the preserving the food product.

Region Segment Analysis of the Specialty Silica Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the specialty silica with a 39.93% share of market revenue in 2017. Due to unabated demand for the automobiles, paints and coatings, as well as food and beverages products fuelled by the rise in the per capita disposable income, the Asia Pacific region, emerged as the leader in the global demand for the specialty silica in 2017. Owing to the presence of well-developed tire and automobile industry, the North America region held a significant share of the global specialty silica market in 2017.

About the report:

The global specialty silica market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), import (Kilotons), and export (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

