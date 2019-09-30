CK Hutchison prices offering of Chi-Med share capital enabling deconsolidation and confirms its intention to hold Chi-Med as a strategic investment for the long term

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) announces that its shareholder CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (“CK Hutchison”) (SEHK: 1)1 has priced an offering to sell approximately 1.3% of the total outstanding share capital in Chi-Med through an underwritten public offering, which would reduce its stake in Chi-Med from 51.1% to 49.9% (the “Offering”). The offering price was US$17.65 per American depositary share (“ADS”). Each ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value US$0.10.



CK Hutchison has previously announced that, upon completion of the Offering, it has no intention of selling additional Chi-Med shares for the foreseeable future.



Canning Fok, Group Co-Managing Director of CK Hutchison, commented: “Upon completion of the Offering, we will have achieved our previously announced objective of reducing our shareholding in Chi-Med to below 50%, and this will enable CK Hutchison to deconsolidate Chi-Med in the financial statements of CK Hutchison.”



CK Hutchison plans to maintain its shareholding in Chi-Med as a strategic investment for the long term as it continues to strive to become a global biopharmaceutical company.



About CK Hutchison



Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison) is a renowned multinational conglomerate committed to innovation and technology with businesses spanning the globe. With operations in over 50 countries and over 300,000 employees worldwide, CK Hutchison has five core businesses - ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications.

CK Hutchison reported turnover of approximately HKD453 billion (USD58 billion) and HKD217 billion (USD28 billion) for the year ended 31 December 2018 and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 respectively.

For more information, please visit www.ckh.com.hk



About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma, has about 470 scientists and staff focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies in oncology and autoimmune diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world. Chi-Med’s Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products, covering an extensive network of hospitals across China.

Chi-Med is headquartered in Hong Kong and is dual-listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com .

Information about the Offering

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan (in alphabetical order) are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the Offering.

The Offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed by Chi-Med with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that became automatically effective on April 3, 2017. A prospectus supplement related to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or e-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

In connection with the Offering, HHHL has agreed to a 90-day lock-up on sales or transfers of Chi-Med’s ordinary shares, ADSs or equity-linked securities.

1 CK Hutchison holds its shares in Chi-Med through Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited ("HHHL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison.









