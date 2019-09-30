Growing Demand from the Biofuel Industry to Drive the Industrial Oils Market

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report "Industrial Oils Market by Source (Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Corn, Palm), Type (Grade I, Grade II, Grade III), End Use (Biofuel, Paints and Coatings, Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets. The industrial oils market is evaluated at USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 80.7 billion by 2025. The biodiesel industry is projected to be a major revenue generator for industrial oils manufacturers in the coming years due to its reduced environmental impact.



In addition, the industrial sector in the emerging countries in the Asia Pacific region is growing in countries such as China and India, which is a hub of industrial oils, due to the expanding chemical, biodiesel, and cosmetics industries. These factors are projected to create new opportunities for the growth of the global industrial oils market in the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Oils Market"



78 - Tables

59 - Figures

142- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39817574

By source, the sunflower segment is projected to be one of the fastest-growing segments in the global industrial oils market over the forecast period. The increased demand in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is projected to increase the sales of sunflower oil in the coming years. Its high vitamin content makes it an ideal option to be used in lotions and cream bases for skin applications. In the pharmaceutical industry, filling materials in soft gelatin capsules are used. They are also used in the production of creams and ointments.

According to Cosmetics Europe-The Personal Care Association, in 2015, the region was a leading producer of cosmetic products at the global level. Increased demand for vegetable oils is in the cosmetics industry in this region and at a global level are factors projected to drive the demand for sunflower oil in the coming years. Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands) offers sunflower oil used in plastics, cosmetics, paints, and biodiesel. In 2018, the company opened a new oilseeds processing plant in China to increase the company’s capacity in the supply of crude soybean oil.

On the basis of type, the grade I (light) segment witnessed the highest growth in 2019, followed by grade III heavy) and grade II (medium). Grade I (light) finds applications in the growing cosmetics & personal care industry. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry also utilizes grade I (light) type industrial oil. The pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific is projected to be a major revenue generator in the coming years due to the presence of developing countries such as China and India.

On the basis of end-use, the biofuels segment dominated the industrial oils market in 2019, followed by the cosmetics & personal care, paints & coating, and pharmaceuticals segments. The Asia Pacific region is projected to provide key growth opportunities for manufacturers in the biofuel segment of the market due to the presence of major palm oil producers such as Indonesia and Malaysia. In addition, countries such as China and India are projected to witness an increase in the number of vehicles. For instance, China recorded 75 million units of vehicles in 2005, which is projected to reach 750 million units by 2035, as per a Biofuel.org publication. A similar situation is projected to be witnessed in India. This rise in the number of vehicles is projected to drive the demand for biofuels in the coming years, to narrow down the impact of environmental pollution in the country.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=39817574

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial oils and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the expanding industrial sector in various countries of the region, which include the energy, chemical, thermal, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The region has developing countries such as China and India that are undergoing major transformations in terms of industrial developments. In addition, the region consists of major palm oil producing countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. One of the leading players operating in the industrial oil market in the region is Singapore-based Wilmar International.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the industrial oils market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Bunge Limited (Netherlands), Wilmar International (Singapore), Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Buhler Group (Switzerland), CHS Inc. (US), Ag Processing Inc (US), A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa (Italy), Gemtek Products (US), AAK Kamani (India), and Soya Mills SA (Greece).

Stay ahead of your Competitors. Get Actionable business recommendations & Key Findings from the Report.

Speak to our Analyst now for more Information https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=39817574

Browse Adjacent Reports:

Oilseed Processing Market by Oilseed Type (Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, and Cottonseed), Process (Mechanical and Chemical), Application (Food, Feed, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oilseed-processing-market-245788232.html

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Feed and Animal Nutrition Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Shelly Singh MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: 1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-oil-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.