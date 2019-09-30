Energy Department Highlights High-Performance Computing for Energy Innovation Webinar in Celebration of National Manufacturing Day

In celebration of National Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 4, 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) invites you to attend an informational webinar about the High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) Program, hosted by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The umbrella program for the HPC4Manufacturing, HPC4Materials, and HPC4Mobility programs, HPC4EI brings all three together and leverages the high-performance computing capabilities of the National Laboratories to accelerate the progress of manufacturing, materials, and mobility technologies. The existing projects encourage strong collaboration between the National Laboratories and industry to bring these technologies to market faster.

DOE leads the high-performance computing effort, with the nation’s fastest and most capable supercomputers housed at the National Laboratories. In a November 2018 TOP500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, the United States owns five of the world’s top 10 systems. Summit at DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory ranks as number one, with Sierra at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory at number two.

Currently, 84 HPC4EI projects at nine participating laboratories are working to address problems in a wide variety of industries including metal smelting, additive manufacturing, alloy design, mobility, pulp and paper production, and paint application.

The HPC4EI webinar topics will include:

Overview of the HPC4EI Program and its impact on a wide array of industries, National Laboratories, and computational techniques.

Presentations by principal investigators on the progress of specific projects detailing how they are helping manufacturing partners improve their processes and products.

The October 4 webinar begins at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. See the HPC4EI website for additional information and to register.