FLORIDA GATORS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH WILSON®, DEMARINI® AND EVOSHIELD®

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The perennial powerhouse University of Florida (UF) Baseball and Softball programs have announced an exclusive partnership with the Wilson Sporting Goods family of brands, including Wilson, DeMarini and EvoShield. Under the partnership, Wilson will supply on-field equipment beginning in 2020, including custom Wilson A2000 and A2K gloves, custom Florida colorway DeMarini bats and custom-molded EvoShield protective and catchers gear, as well as batting gloves, helmets and other equipment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wilson, DeMarini and EvoShield,” head baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “They have an outstanding reputation in the baseball world, and they are committed to providing us with the best equipment to help us compete on our road to Omaha.”

Florida Softball Head Coach Tim Walton echoed Coach O’Sullivan’s comments.

“We’re excited about this partnership with the Wilson Sporting Goods family of brands,” Walton said. “Wilson, DeMarini and EvoShield each represent a blend of tradition and innovation that will provide us with the unique opportunity of being outfitted by the best in gloves, bats and protective gear.”

The Gators’ Baseball offense will be exclusively powered by DeMarini bats, which are well-known for performance, innovation and game-changing technology. DeMarini’s breadth of BBCOR baseball bats has fueled the 2018 and 2019 NCAA Division I Champions for the last two seasons.

DeMarini will provide UF baseball players with custom editions of their signature bats, allowing players to showcase their personalities and play every time they step up to the plate. The 2020 Gators baseball team will select from seven industry-leading DeMarini bat models built with different materials, swing weights and connection types.

A longtime leader in fastpitch and the bat of choice for professional softball players and UF alumni Aleshia Ocasio and Lauren Haeger, DeMarini will also power Gator Softball. The reigning SEC Champions swing the iconic CF, top-selling Prism and powerful FNX Rising bat models.

On the defensive front, Florida Baseball and Softball players will take the field with Wilson Pro Stock® gloves, the number one Pro Stock glove on the market today. Elite college programs across the country choose Wilson gloves for their unrivaled craftsmanship and the innovation behind their designs. Former Gator standouts use Wilson gloves on the pro fields, including Team USA Fastpitch players Kelsey Stewart and Aubree Munro, and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Gators catchers will be protected next season by the all-new EvoShield custom-molded catcher’s gear. EvoShield products use a proprietary technology called Gel-To-Shell™. This technology transforms from a soft gel-like material to a hard, protective shield in minutes, creating a custom mold that mirrors the shape of an athlete’s body. The result is professional-grade protection without getting in the way of performance. Each Gator player will use custom EvoShield batting gloves and helmets, as well as EvoShield elbow, wrist and leg guards.

“It’s an honor to partner with the University of Florida,” said Wilson Baseball & Softball General Manager Jim Hackett. “The Gator Baseball and Softball programs have a long history of winning, and we’re proud to provide them with our industry-leading products. We look forward to being on the field with Gators Softball in Oklahoma City and Florida baseball in Omaha in the coming years.”

Florida softball has 10 Women’s College World Series appearances and two national championships (2014, 2015). Florida baseball boasts of 12 College World Series appearances and the 2017 national championship.

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the largest baseball and softball equipment provider in the world today. Wilson manufactures high-performance gloves, bats, uniforms, apparel, protective gear, accessories and player-development equipment through its Wilson, DeMarini, Louisville Slugger®, EvoShield and ATEC brands. The Company uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best. Wilson is a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation.

