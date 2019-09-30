Celestica Releases 2018 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced the release of its 2018 Sustainability Report.



The report highlights Celestica’s sustainability strategy and key activities and milestones for each of its focus areas including employee sustainability, environmental sustainability, material and supply chain stewardship, sustainable solutions and sustainable communities.

“As we celebrate Celestica's 25th anniversary, our 2018 Sustainability Report honors the dedication of our employees who are passionate about doing the right thing for our company, customers and our communities," said Rob Ellis, Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability. "While this report showcases the Celestica team's recent environmental and social achievements, it also serves as inspiration as we continue to challenge ourselves to set a high standard for our industry. We are proud of our heritage of leadership and the ongoing progress we are making on our sustainability journey."

The report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative® (GRI®) Standards: Core Option and includes reporting on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Celestica's 2018 Sustainability Report may be found here.

Celestica’s 25th anniversary video may be found here.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, semiconductor capital equipment, and smart energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For more information, visit http://www.celestica.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The report hyperlinked to this news release contains forward-looking statements related to our sustainability initiatives and financial and operational priorities including, but not limited to, goals, targets and future plans. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "continues", "project", "potential", "possible", "contemplate", "seek", or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should" or "would", or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans regarding our sustainability initiatives and objectives and financial and operational priorities. Readers are cautioned that such information is not appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from conclusions, goals, targets, forecasts or projections expressed in such statements, including, among others, risks related to employee, stakeholder, customer, supplier and NGO engagement and commitment to these initiatives, the cost of implementing these initiatives and the impact of changing legislation and social goals on sustainability initiatives generally, and risks related to our operational and financial performance as discussed in our public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , including in our MD&A, our Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and our Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Media Contacts Celestica Communications Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2200 (416) 448-2211 media@celestica.com clsir@celestica.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.