Barfresh Adds 45 U.S. Armed Forces Dining Facilities, Including 26 International Locations

Company Begins International Expansion Serving Facilities in South Korea and Turkey

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend beverages, today announced that it has approval for international expansion into an initial 26 U.S. Armed Forces Locations in South Korea and Turkey. The Company will be serving multiple product offerings in dining facilities in 25 South Korean facilities and 1 facility located in Turkey. In addition, the Company increased its domestic U.S. Armed Forces Dining Facility locations to 169 from 150 locations at end of second quarter, 2019.



Barfresh is well positioned to continue international and domestic expansion beyond the current 195 dining facilities which include today’s newly announced locations. The Company’s smoothies will be available in military food service programs supporting dining facilities and its solutions for all meal periods are designed to support a large number of personnel in a short period of time. The Company expects these new 45 locations announced today will be pouring product within 60-90 days.

There are multiple facilities at each military base location creating many expansion opportunities at current and new bases. The Company is actively pursuing engagement with all U.S. military facilities and expects to gain greater penetration throughout the remainder of 2019 across the United States’ 800 bases, which serve 1.3 million active troops.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's CEO stated, "The international expansion with the U.S. Military is a testament to our great product offerings but also our operational capabilities enabling us to serve clients all over the world with our patented product offerings. We now have approval for 195 locations compared to 100 military locations at the beginning of 2019 and are very well positioned for additional expansion for many years to come.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", among others. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and may not materialize. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10K and Quarterly Report on Form 10Q. Furthermore, the Company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.