BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Purchase Corvus Consulting, LLC

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase Corvus Consulting, LLC (“Corvus”).



Corvus, a leading provider of scientific, engineering, technical, operational support, and training services to the federal government and commercial clients, focuses on cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, information operations, intelligence, and joint/electromagnetic spectrum operations. The company’s capabilities include high-level policy development and congressional liaison to requirements analysis, and provides DOTMLPF-p solutions to development assistance and design services for hardware and software systems fulfilling the mission needs of the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Intelligence Communities.

Corvus has trailing twelve month revenue in excess of $10 million and is profitable.

“BioNovelus is working closely with the founder of Corvus and anticipates closing the transaction before the end of 2019,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of BioNovelus. “We also continue to look at several other acquisition opportunities as we pursue our strategy.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. For instance, the acquisition announced in today’s release may not close despite the best efforts of BioNovelus.

Contact:

Mark Fuller, President & CEO

mcfuller79@gmail.com

301-461-1839



