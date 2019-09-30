ICE District Announces Plans to Open Two Vibrant Sport Eateries

Construction to start in early 2020 on The Banquet and The CANADIAN ICEhouse – the future home to Edmonton’s largest rooftop patio

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICE District Properties is thrilled to announce the addition of two new restaurant concepts coming to ICE District. The CANADIAN ICEhouse and The Banquet are the latest additions to ICE District’s growing list of tenants. The two new eateries will be located in ICE District’s newest development, Block BG – formerly the Greyhound terminal site. Construction is expected to start in early 2020 and the public will be able to enjoy the new restaurant concepts in winter 2021.



The CANADIAN ICEhouse will bring a unique spin to the already well-known Canadian Brewhouse brand that people in Western Canada have grown to love, which opened its first restaurant in Edmonton in 2002. Fans can enjoy wall-to-wall sports coverage on a variety of screens, while enjoying their favourite cold beverage at the CANADIAN ICEhouse. ICE District will be the flagship location and will consist of three levels starting on the ground floor. Each level will have its own elevated look and feel. The top-level will span over 10,000 sq. ft. and will be Edmonton’s largest rooftop patio once completed. The patio will overlook ICE District Plaza and Rogers Place and will be fitted with fireplaces, outdoor games and much more. Restaurant guests who wish to skate at the soon-to-be-completed ICE District Plaza skating rink will also get the added benefit of having their skates sharpened while they eat, a complimentary service offered by the establishment.

In addition, visitors to The CANADIAN ICEhouse will enjoy an expertly crafted sub-zero vodka tasting in the ICE room, a room entirely composed of blocks of ice and snow. This immersive experience includes an in-house vodka expert, a diverse selection of unique vodka samples, and provides guests with a Canada Goose® parka to keep warm while in the ice room.

The Banquet will be Edmonton’s newest social playground where patrons can enjoy regulation-sized bowling lanes, shuffleboard, ping pong tables and more. Starting on the second floor, The Banquet’s two-level concept will add to Edmonton’s night life and game night crowd, providing guests an assortment of customized dishes and signature drink menu options, as well as an array of entertainment. ICE District will be The Banquet’s third location in Alberta.

“The CANADIAN ICEhouse and The Banquet are exciting new additions to our latest construction phase, Block BG, which will provide fun and unique amenities to residents and visitors alike, making the District the place to be year-round,” said Tim Shipton, Senior Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, ICE District. “Adding the popular Brewhouse brand further builds the ICE District reputation as a prime destination for locals and visitors who are looking for a night of endless entertainment, from a meal before a hockey game to overlooking events in ICE District Plaza.”

Both restaurants will have connectivity to downtown Edmonton through the fully indoor pedway system, providing convenient access to the LRT, as well as a vast amount of underground parking in ICE District Central Parkade, making it convenient for visitors and residents of The Legends Private Residences and SKY Residences in ICE District to live, work and play steps from their door.

“The location and vibrancy of ICE District is an ideal place for The CANADIAN ICEhouse and The Banquet,” said Nick Cuvelier, Vice President, Business Development, The Canadian Brewhouse. “Both restaurant concepts provide a unique and energetic atmosphere that align with the unparalleled amenities for residents and visitors to access day or night.”

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences, premium office spaces and the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District where the exceptional Archetype fitness club is located. Rogers Place was developed by Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.



