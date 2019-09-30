GreenPower Delivers Five Additional EV Stars to Creative

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV: GPV) (OTCQX: GPVRF) (“GreenPower”) today announced that it has delivered five more EV Star All-Electric Min-eBuses (“EV Stars”) with maximum seating, ADA compatibility, and wheelchair lift to Creative Bus Sales (“Creative”). As previously announced, GreenPower received an order in 2018 for 100 buses from Creative, the Nation’s largest bus dealer for sales, parts and service. Creative has commenced sales and marketing efforts of the EV Star throughout its national sales network of 18 locations and 100+-person sales team; the five additional units brings to 20 the number of buses delivered thus far. EV Stars are now ready for immediate demonstrations and delivery from Creative locations outside of California.



“Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and Creative is embracing this technology by introducing their customers to GreenPower’s innovating buses, enabling them to rapidly electrify their fleets,” said Ryne Shetterly Vice President of Sales and Marketing for GreenPower. “We have provided on-site training and customer demonstrations for Creative throughout the duration of our relationship, most recently in Atlanta, which also supports sales efforts in North Carolina and Florida. We’ll next work with their various NorthEast locations, strengthening the firm’s ability to effectively market our buses in metropolitan locations across the United States.”

The 25-foot EV Star is the only bus in its class that was designed from concept as a Battery Electric vehicle and comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC level 3 fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The EV Star can be configured to seat up to 19 passengers or accommodate two wheel chairs with 12 seated passengers, as well as a 10-seat, luxury layout. The EV Star is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional enhancement voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

