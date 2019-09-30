Emerald Scientific Sponsors Scientific Panel at MJBizDaily's Latin American Cannabis Symposium in Bogota, Columbia

/EIN News/ -- SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Emerald Scientific, the cannabis industry’s most distinguished distributor of high-quality products and supplies, announced today it is producing in partnership a panel entitled “In Focus: The Science Behind Cannabis” at MJBizDaily’s Latin American Cannabis Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Bogotá, Columbia.

As part of the partnership, Emerald Scientific secured three expert speakers in the science and testing sectors of the cannabis industry for various panel topics. The international conference is a unique opportunity for Emerald Scientific to bring estimable content and expert speakers to the evolving global cannabis industry. This also provides the Company with the valuable opportunity to be seen by thousands of individuals who are visiting the conference website and will be in attendance.

Speaker times and discussions for “In Focus: The Science Behind Cannabis” are as follows:

“Being a partner with one of the largest and most powerful companies in the industry is an opportunity that Emerald Scientific finds invaluable for our company, our connections and also our peers,” said Emerald Scientific President Wes Burk. “We are working tirelessly to bridge the lingering gap the industry currently has in accessing high-quality scientific products and through these partnerships and panels, we can help fill this gap for a more successful and safe industry for everyone.”

Emerald Scientific is well known in the cannabis industry for its “Emerald Test,” which is one of the largest cannabis Inter Laboratory Comparison Proficiency Tests in the world. Offered twice a year, the test brings the cannabis industry a well-established standard for testing developed in the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, water, and petrochemical testing sectors.

MJBizDaily’s Latin American Cannabis Symposium is a two-day event on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 where cannabis industry professionals explore the business, investment and networking opportunities in the cannabis industry.

Burk added, “Columbia is quickly becoming a leader of the medical cannabis industry as the country continues to take a progressive stance on the crop. Attending this conference as not only visitors but partners will further position Emerald Scientific as an expert in the field that people around the globe can trust.”

According to Grand View Research, the global market for legal cannabis is expected to grow by 24 percent, from $13.8 billion in 2019 to $66.3 billion by 2025.

To arrange one-on-one meetings with Emerald Scientific representatives at MJBizDaily’s Latin American Cannabis Symposium, please contact emerald@cmwmedia.com.

For more information about Emerald Scientific, visit the company’s website. All products can be purchased at EmeraldScientific.com.

About Emerald Scientific

Emerald Scientific is the first and only company dedicated to bridging the gap between the scientific equipment and cannabis industries. Emerald Scientific created the “Emerald Test,” which is an inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency test for cannabis testing labs. The test has been used in more than 100 labs across eight countries. Each year, Emerald also hosts the most advanced, comprehensive and technical event in the cannabis industry, The Emerald Conference. To learn more, please visit www.emeraldscientific.com.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell

858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

