eXp World Holdings Hires Raymond “RJ” Jones as Executive Vice President, Finance and Growth

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, today announced the appointment of Raymond “RJ” Jones to the role of Executive Vice President, Finance and Growth. He will be responsible for creating value in various areas of the business, including investor relations, financial planning and analysis, corporate development, affiliated businesses, international strategy and operations, and VirBELA.



He brings more than 20 years of expertise in investor relations, finance, strategy, operations and communications from startup to mature companies across multiple industries. Jones is a proven leader who will play a key role in helping eXp continue to drive long-term corporate strategy that creates agent and shareholder value.

“RJ’s expertise and real estate industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our market share and geography. This represents an important milestone in our growth and maturation. Ten years ago, we started as a boot-strapped startup with a handful of agents, and now we are publicly traded on Nasdaq with nearly 23,000 agents,” said eXp World Holdings CFO Jeff Whiteside. “RJ will contribute to materially increasing eXp World Holdings visibility and awareness in the broader investment community.”

Jones also adds leadership depth and real estate industry experience to eXp’s executive leadership team and will help the company grow alongside its agents.

“eXp is doing exciting things in the industry and I am thrilled to be part of it. My main priorities will be to drive initiatives that benefit our agents, bring more innovation into the investor relations practice and help eXp continue to be a leader in the industry,” said Jones. “My time in the real estate industry and in working with agents and shareholders has brought an appreciation for agent needs and industry challenges, and gives me a unique perspective to tackle these things in creative ways.”

Prior to eXp World Holdings, Jones was the head of investor and corporate relations for Zillow Group, where he was responsible for managing relationships with institutional shareholders and engaging with key industry stakeholders and partners. He also provided the leadership team with actionable insights on market trends, partner needs and emerging technologies to enhance the company’s strategic decision making. Before that, he was chief marketing officer and partner with Kosmos Funds, a Seattle-based alternative investment manager, where he led the capital raising efforts for the startup venture. Previously, Jones worked as a buy-side/sell-side investment analyst covering consumer and retail equities for Ragen Mackenzie of Wells Fargo Investments, where his "signature" stocks included Starbucks and Costco. He also previously led investor relations for Nordstrom. Prior to his civilian career, Jones served as an officer in the U.S. Army in platoon leader and company commander positions. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Jones was named by Institutional Investor as an All-American Executive in 2018 and 2019 as nominated by the buy-side and sell-side investment community. He won IR Magazine category awards in 2019 for Best Crisis Communications and 2018 for Best Financial Reporting.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) owns eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 22,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



